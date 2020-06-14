Apartment List
/
MN
/
hopkins
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

102 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hopkins, MN

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Enjoy use of coin-free laundry, picnic areas, and free parking. Hit the links at nearby Meadowbrook Golf Course. Shop and dine at The Shoppes at Knollwood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
13 Units Available
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
901 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood West in Hopkins. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Hopkins
18 Units Available
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,419
777 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
7 Units Available
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
535 sqft
Classic apartment and townhome community located near Highway 7 and I-494. Furnished living spaces feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features courtyard and playground.
Results within 1 mile of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,241
823 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled along the beautiful shores of Minnehaha Creek, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and walking distance to Cedar Hills Shopping Center. Spacious rooms with fireplace, granite counters and oak wood accents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
861 sqft
Beautiful four-story building with luxury rental units featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. Grounds offer pool, gym, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to highways, with public transit out front.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
794 sqft
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,456
816 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Parkwood Knolls
18 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
913 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
826 sqft
Luxury units surrounded by parklands just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Enjoy downtown city shopping and entertainment and retreat to your deluxe apartment. These luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Minnehaha
39 Units Available
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
753 sqft
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,661
844 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,507
808 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Calhoun
7 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,707
753 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.

June 2020 Hopkins Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hopkins Rent Report. Hopkins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopkins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hopkins Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hopkins Rent Report. Hopkins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopkins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hopkins rents increased over the past month

Hopkins rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hopkins stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,458 for a two-bedroom. Hopkins' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hopkins, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hopkins

    As rents have increased slightly in Hopkins, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hopkins is less affordable for renters.

    • Hopkins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,458 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Hopkins.
    • While Hopkins' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hopkins than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Hopkins is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHopkins 3 BedroomsHopkins Apartments under $1,000Hopkins Apartments under $1,100
    Hopkins Apartments under $900Hopkins Apartments with BalconyHopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with GymHopkins Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHopkins Apartments with Parking
    Hopkins Apartments with PoolHopkins Apartments with Washer-DryerHopkins Dog Friendly ApartmentsHopkins Pet Friendly PlacesHopkins Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
    Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
    Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
    Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
    Metropolitan State University