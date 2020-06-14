129 Apartments for rent in Hopkins, MN with garage
Hopkins was originally named West Minneapolis, but a little misunderstanding changed the name forever: The towns first postmaster, Harley H. Hopkins, allowed the first train station to be built on his land, as long as the station said "Hopkins" on it. Disembarking guests thought the town was named Hopkins, and the name stuck. We think Harley knew what he was doing all along.
Hopkins is a small suburb just west of Minneapolis. The town covers just over 4 square miles and is home to almost 18,000 people. If you were hoping Hopkins is a small town in the country, you're be out of luck. Hopkins tends to feel much bigger than it is because of the town's proximity to Minneapolis and other suburbs (Edina, Brooklyn Park), sometimes making town boundaries feel fuzzy. Well, we're all one, right? See more
Hopkins apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.