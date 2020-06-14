129 Apartments for rent in Hopkins, MN with garage

Apartment List
Hopkins apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Downtown Hopkins
18 Units Available
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
Studio
$1,180
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
13 Units Available
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood West in Hopkins. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
7 Units Available
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN
Studio
$890
200 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1094 sqft
Classic apartment and townhome community located near Highway 7 and I-494. Furnished living spaces feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features courtyard and playground.
Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1660 sqft
Luxurious townhouses with top-notch staff. Refreshing woodland setting. Located just steps from Shady Oak Beach on the border of Hopkins and Minnetonka within the award-winning Hopkins school district. Pool and 24-hour gym.

Cottageville
1 Unit Available
1410 Lake Street Northeast
1410 Lake Street Northeast, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated.

1 Unit Available
934 Westbrooke Way
934 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Amazing newly renovated 2 bedroom unit in a great location! Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/934-westbrooke-way-hopkins-mn-55343-usa/0e2b3e1b-c29b-4abf-acef-3b466fd74ea4 (RLNE5768961)

Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
754 8th Avenue South
754 8th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom Town Home-Hopkins-Pet Friendly! Spacious two level, 4 bedroom/2 bath town home, located in prime location in Hopkins. Unit has wide open layout and floor plan with lots of great natural sunlight.

Avenues West
1 Unit Available
255 18th Ave N. - 1
255 18th Ave N, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Updated 2bed/2bath Duplex -Hopkins! Beautifully Updated 2 bed/2 bath Hopkins Duplex close to Lake Minnetonka! This spacious unit is located near Regional Trail, Hilltop Park, downtown Hopkins and Highway 7. Unit comes with 1 garage space.

Avenues West
1 Unit Available
317 15th Avenue N
317 15th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 1.5 story home is in a great location on a quiet street.

Cottageville
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Street Northeast
1408 Lake Street Northeast, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has been fully renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Hopkins
Parkwood Knolls
18 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,114
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,242
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$958
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
11 Units Available
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled along the beautiful shores of Minnehaha Creek, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and walking distance to Cedar Hills Shopping Center. Spacious rooms with fireplace, granite counters and oak wood accents.
16 Units Available
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1071 sqft
Beautiful four-story building with luxury rental units featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. Grounds offer pool, gym, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to highways, with public transit out front.
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,456
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$995
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1122 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
$
Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
$
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6670 Vernon Ave S #211
6670 Vernon Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1421 sqft
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale. Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkins
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Hopkins, MN

Hopkins was originally named West Minneapolis, but a little misunderstanding changed the name forever: The towns first postmaster, Harley H. Hopkins, allowed the first train station to be built on his land, as long as the station said "Hopkins" on it. Disembarking guests thought the town was named Hopkins, and the name stuck. We think Harley knew what he was doing all along.

Hopkins is a small suburb just west of Minneapolis. The town covers just over 4 square miles and is home to almost 18,000 people. If you were hoping Hopkins is a small town in the country, you're be out of luck. Hopkins tends to feel much bigger than it is because of the town's proximity to Minneapolis and other suburbs (Edina, Brooklyn Park), sometimes making town boundaries feel fuzzy. Well, we're all one, right? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hopkins, MN

Hopkins apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

