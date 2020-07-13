Apartment List
/
MN
/
hopkins
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Hopkins, MN with pool

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Hopkins
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,462
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood West in Hopkins. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Peaceful Valley
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1660 sqft
Luxurious townhouses with top-notch staff. Refreshing woodland setting. Located just steps from Shady Oak Beach on the border of Hopkins and Minnetonka within the award-winning Hopkins school district. Pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
805 Smetana Road, Apt. 4
805 Smetana Road, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
918 sqft
Meadow Creek two bedroom condo! Must see this updated unit. Main floor with a patio. This unit has a soaker tub, dimmable recessed lighting and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Laundry is in building. One reserved parking spot. Outdoor pool.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
902 9th Avenue South, Apt. 2 - 1
902 9th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Completely updated main floor 2 bedroom condo in Valley Park. Comes with one spot of assigned parking. Access to an outdoor pool. Close to shopping and highways. No calls - emails only.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Avenues West
317 15th Avenue N
317 15th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 1.5 story home is in a great location on a quiet street.
Results within 1 mile of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
39 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,075
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:04am
18 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Londonderry
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,254
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$969
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,238
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled along the beautiful shores of Minnehaha Creek, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and walking distance to Cedar Hills Shopping Center. Spacious rooms with fireplace, granite counters and oak wood accents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Oak Hill
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios, suite-like bedrooms and spacious living areas are some highlights of these apartment homes. Residents of these luxury homes get access to the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
34 Units Available
Minnehaha
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,285
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,575
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1071 sqft
Beautiful four-story building with luxury rental units featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, fireplace and extra storage. Grounds offer pool, gym, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to highways, with public transit out front.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Londonderry
6670 Vernon Ave S #211
6670 Vernon Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1421 sqft
Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale. Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space. Updated tile flooring & Newer carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Aquila
8401 West 34th Street
8401 West 34th Street, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1880 sqft
Great 4-bed, 2-bath single-family home location with a private setting available early October in St Louis Park! Features large 3-car detached garage, wood floors, newer windows in-unit laundry and furnace, spacious back porch, walkout basement air
Results within 5 miles of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,079
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
28 Units Available
West Calhoun
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,538
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1097 sqft
Close to the stunning beauty of Lake Minnetonka, Gates at Carlson Center is also connected to the wider locale via I-494 and I-394. Fully furnished apartments are supported by concierge and 24-hour maintenance services.

July 2020 Hopkins Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hopkins Rent Report. Hopkins rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopkins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hopkins Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hopkins Rent Report. Hopkins rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopkins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hopkins rents held steady over the past month

Hopkins rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hopkins stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,458 for a two-bedroom. Hopkins' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    While rent prices have increased in Hopkins over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hopkins

    As rents have increased in Hopkins, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hopkins is less affordable for renters.

    • Hopkins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,458 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hopkins' rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Miami (-1.1%), and Baltimore (-0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hopkins than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $842, where Hopkins is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHopkins 3 BedroomsHopkins Apartments under $1,000Hopkins Apartments under $1,100
    Hopkins Apartments with BalconyHopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with GymHopkins Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHopkins Apartments with Parking
    Hopkins Apartments with PoolHopkins Apartments with Washer-DryerHopkins Dog Friendly ApartmentsHopkins Pet Friendly PlacesHopkins Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
    Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
    Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
    Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
    Metropolitan State University