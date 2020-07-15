Apartment List
121 Studio Apartments for rent in Hopkins, MN

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN
Studio
$915
200 sqft
Classic apartment and townhome community located near Highway 7 and I-494. Furnished living spaces feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features courtyard and playground.
Results within 1 mile of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,075
454 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Londonderry
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,254
600 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$969
485 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:01 AM
16 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,075
505 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
Minnehaha
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,285
547 sqft
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkins
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
35 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,125
554 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Blackstone
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,490
621 sqft
Prime location in St. Louis Park, this newly constructed complex features a 24-hour gym, BBQ/Grill, and Volleyball court. Units have hardwood floors, granite counters, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,213
622 sqft
Lake Calhoun Flats is near West Calhoun Parkway. Provides access to Uptown/Downtown Minneapolis' eclectic dining and premier retail. Features laundry facilities. Fine granite counters. Internet access and cafe. A pristine lake view.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
39 Units Available
West Calhoun
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,071
488 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
22 Units Available
Wolfe Park
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,241
532 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,349
589 sqft
Situated along the Midtown Greenway. Thoughtfully appointed apartments in a community boasting Lake Calhoun views. Amenities include a fitness club, heated swimming pool and rooftop lounge. Residents can relax in the on-site restaurant and bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,076
605 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
24 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
578 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,464
531 sqft
Easy access to the I-394 and only a short journey to Minneapolis' Meadow Park, Residences at 1700 is the prime location for urban living. Enjoy excellent retail outlets and eateries nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
2 Units Available
Eliot
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,229
522 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis Park with easy access to I-394. Units in luxury community include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,538
604 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Wolfe Park
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,380
557 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
73 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,353
585 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,319
545 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 03:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
West Calhoun
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$883
360 sqft
Adjacent to Lake Calhoun, West Calhoun's updated apartments feature new kitchens and many with lake views. The perfect home for those with a busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 03:33 PM
6 Units Available
Uptown
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,015
340 sqft
The Calhoun & West Calhoun Apartments offer beautiful renovated apartment homes with a new fitness center, party room and much more! A brand new look for your new home! We are also in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,192
540 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.

July 2020 Hopkins Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hopkins Rent Report. Hopkins rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopkins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hopkins rents held steady over the past month

Hopkins rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hopkins stand at $1,156 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,458 for a two-bedroom. Hopkins' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    While rent prices have increased in Hopkins over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hopkins

    As rents have increased in Hopkins, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hopkins is less affordable for renters.

    • Hopkins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,458 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hopkins' rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Miami (-1.1%), and Baltimore (-0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hopkins than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $842, where Hopkins is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

