Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Gallery Flats

50 8th Ave S · (612) 223-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN 55343
Downtown Hopkins

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,988

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. Sep 27

$2,083

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,146

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Oct 4

$2,146

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gallery Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
yoga
elevator
pool
pool table
garage
At Gallery Flats, you are minutes to anywhere you need to be! Gallery Flats feature Studios, 1-Bedroom's and 2-Bedroom's with easy walking accessibility to your favorite locations. You'll finally experience the convenience of the 10 and 2 lifestyle-a two minute walk will bring you to restaurants, coffee shops, movie and live theatres, salons, nightlife with live entertainment, grocery and boutique shopping and a library to name a few. While a ten minute drive will get you to Downtown and Uptown, beautiful suburban and city lakes, gourmet dining, exciting nightlife and shopping malls. Plus major highways are in close proximity and the future Southwest Light Rail Transit's Hopkins Station will be one block away. Access to Hennepin County bike trails are even right on the property. Building's amenities include three fitness centers, two social rooms, locked bicycle storage rooms and a large courtyard with gas grills. Included in the three fitness centers are a yoga studio with ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4 - 13Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $550 2 br.; $500 1 br.
Move-in Fees: pay first month's rent on move-in date
Additional: $3.5 charge that goes to the water bills
Pets Allowed: fish, birds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. One heated underground garage space included. Rentable options available for 2nd vehicle parking in a covered ramp or outdoor parking lot based on availability. Guest parking located on-site.
Storage Details: Storage unit included in rent, 4x8

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gallery Flats have any available units?
Gallery Flats has 8 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does Gallery Flats have?
Some of Gallery Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gallery Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Gallery Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gallery Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Gallery Flats is pet friendly.
Does Gallery Flats offer parking?
Yes, Gallery Flats offers parking.
Does Gallery Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gallery Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gallery Flats have a pool?
Yes, Gallery Flats has a pool.
Does Gallery Flats have accessible units?
No, Gallery Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Gallery Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gallery Flats has units with dishwashers.
