Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking bbq/grill bike storage media room yoga elevator pool pool table garage

At Gallery Flats, you are minutes to anywhere you need to be! Gallery Flats feature Studios, 1-Bedroom's and 2-Bedroom's with easy walking accessibility to your favorite locations. You'll finally experience the convenience of the 10 and 2 lifestyle-a two minute walk will bring you to restaurants, coffee shops, movie and live theatres, salons, nightlife with live entertainment, grocery and boutique shopping and a library to name a few. While a ten minute drive will get you to Downtown and Uptown, beautiful suburban and city lakes, gourmet dining, exciting nightlife and shopping malls. Plus major highways are in close proximity and the future Southwest Light Rail Transit's Hopkins Station will be one block away. Access to Hennepin County bike trails are even right on the property. Building's amenities include three fitness centers, two social rooms, locked bicycle storage rooms and a large courtyard with gas grills. Included in the three fitness centers are a yoga studio with ...