All apartments in Eden Prairie
Find more places like 7216 Paulsen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Prairie, MN
/
7216 Paulsen Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:15 PM

7216 Paulsen Drive

7216 Paulsen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eden Prairie
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7216 Paulsen Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful home on a quiet treed line stret! Backs up to Hidden Ponds Park for privacy! Perfect for entertaining! Main Family Rm & Gorgeous Media Rm w/ bar area in LL.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Paulsen Drive have any available units?
7216 Paulsen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
Is 7216 Paulsen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Paulsen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Paulsen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 Paulsen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7216 Paulsen Drive offer parking?
No, 7216 Paulsen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Paulsen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Paulsen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Paulsen Drive have a pool?
No, 7216 Paulsen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Paulsen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7216 Paulsen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Paulsen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Paulsen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7216 Paulsen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7216 Paulsen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities