Apartment List
/
MN
/
eden prairie
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Eden Prairie, MN with garage

Eden Prairie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,264
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,218
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1075 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,077
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently upgraded apartments with built-in desks and granite countertops. Residents can enjoy the community garden, playground and pool. Minutes from I-494. Go for a walk at beautiful Bryant Lake Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
67 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,315
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,278
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
5 Units Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,158
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
7 Units Available
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Burning Tree West in Eden Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:24am
3 Units Available
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1167 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
3 Units Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
957 sqft
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6864 hallmark drive
6864 Hallmark Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3000 sqft
6864 hallmark drive Available 09/01/20 Entertainers dream in the heart of Eden Prairie! 3000+sf, updated, beautiful yard!! - Beautiful Eden prairie home for lease! House is absolutely perfect for entertaining! 4 beds 2 baths, open kitchen, over

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13570 Technology Drive
13570 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$1350 - 1 bed/1 bath condo, Eden Prairie, MN - Property Id: 77615 $1350/month. Exceptionally beautiful Condo (1bed & 1 bath) in Eden Prairie at South West Condominiums.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8363 Labont Way
8363 Labont Way, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Available August 1st! This well maintained 2Bed/2.5Bath townhouse offers high ceilings, fresh paint, beautiful kitchen, with granite/ SS appliances including gas stove, spacious living room, gas fireplace, deck, oversized 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
14265 Bedford Drive
14265 Bedford Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Available June 16th! Updated and beautiful townhome. Main floor has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops, dining room, living room with high vaulted ceilings, deck, powder room, and laundry facilities in large mudroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17325 Candlewood Parkway
17325 Candlewood Parkway, Eden Prairie, MN
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4028 sqft
Lovely Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom 3 car garage, 3 Fully finished levels in quiet highly demand Fairfield community on .40 acres.

1 of 1

Last updated March 26 at 01:23am
1 Unit Available
10812 Lexington Drive
10812 Lexington Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1376 sqft
Demand location near EP Mall! 2BR + 16 X 9 loft, 2-car garage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and walk through master bath. 2-car garage, lots of green space, private patio. Brand NEW carpet and fresh neutral paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,242
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
City Guide for Eden Prairie, MN

We dare you to find a place more pleasantly named than Eden Prairie (don't say Pleasantville – too creepy). We actually double dog dare you to find a city that has a delightful name and actually lives up to it (don't say Awesomeburg – doesn't exist). You see, Eden Prairie isn’t just whimsically named, it also was named “One of the best places to live in 2006” and then claimed first prize in 2010.

Where is this aptly named, magical Minnesota city? Why, just a few miles southwest of the Twin Cities. Featuring rolling hills, 125 miles of biking, hiking, and running trails, Eden Prairie isn’t an action packed party city, but it is home to the Minnesota Vikings (and many NFL players), a ton of Fortune 500 companies, and a well-to-do, growing metropolis.

Eden Prairie has a simple slogan of “Live. Work. Dream.” (Unlike Awesomeburg which is “Eat, Drink, Sleep”). All of these things are easy to do in this city filled with fantastic housing options, great neighborhoods and schools, public art projects, and copious outdoor activities – even in winter. The city runs the liquor concessions in Eden Pairie - the money benefits the city and the product benefits the night of many a resident. If you need a little break from all the working and dreaming, head over to the Eden Prairie Liquor. The profit margins are slim and the temptations are fat.

Now, let’s see just exactly where you will be living…

Having trouble with Craigslist Eden Prairie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEden Prairie 3 BedroomsEden Prairie Accessible ApartmentsEden Prairie Apartments under $1,100Eden Prairie Apartments under $1,200
Eden Prairie Apartments under $1,400Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with GarageEden Prairie Apartments with GymEden Prairie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEden Prairie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Apartments with PoolEden Prairie Apartments with Washer-DryerEden Prairie Cheap PlacesEden Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsEden Prairie Furnished ApartmentsEden Prairie Pet Friendly PlacesEden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities