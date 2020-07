Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry sauna elevator garage parking pool courtyard hot tub

High atop a hill in the country setting of oak trees and panoramic vistas is Quail Ridge. There are a 108 brick and redwood apartment homes that reflect the grace of their design and the serenity of their environment. Quail Ridge commands a magnificent view of the Eden Prairie countryside. Bordered by the clubhouse and first tee of Bent Creek Golf Course, Quail Ridge is nearly eight acres of unobstructed, breathtaking views with an elegance that characterizes the art of living well.