201 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eden Prairie, MN

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,132
745 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
759 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
797 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,077
817 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,441
800 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,158
708 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
67 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,515
767 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,425
876 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
7 Units Available
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
811 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Burning Tree West in Eden Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13570 Technology Drive
13570 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
669 sqft
$1350 - 1 bed/1 bath condo, Eden Prairie, MN - Property Id: 77615 $1350/month. Exceptionally beautiful Condo (1bed & 1 bath) in Eden Prairie at South West Condominiums.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
890 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,507
808 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Ideally located near the beautiful Minnetonka Loop Trail and the Ridgedale Regional Center. Enjoy 24-hour gym, club house, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.

June 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report. Eden Prairie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eden Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Eden Prairie rents declined significantly over the past month

Eden Prairie rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Eden Prairie stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,826 for a two-bedroom. Eden Prairie's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Eden Prairie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Eden Prairie

    As rents have increased marginally in Eden Prairie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Eden Prairie is less affordable for renters.

    • Eden Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,826 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Eden Prairie.
    • While Eden Prairie's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Eden Prairie than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Eden Prairie is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

