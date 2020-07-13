Amenities
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive Eden Prairie offers pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, conveniently located just minutes from I-494, providing easy access to shopping, work, and entertainment in downtown Minneapolis. Our community offers an around-the-clock fitness center and cyber caf, two refreshing swimming pools, dog park, playground, a community clubhouse for private events, two tennis courts, and a poolside veranda with grills for a relaxing afternoon with friends and family. Enjoy an evening stroll or bike ride along Purgatory Creek Preserve or a night out with friends at Eden Prairie Center mall, both minutes from home. We welcome you to visit and peek inside one of our newly renovated apartments, well-appointed with designer upgraded kitchens filled with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, central air conditioning, and a basic/extended Comcast Cable package. As if it could not get any better, each and every home includes a full size washer and dryer and spacious laundry room. Call today to schedule your personal tour; you'll be glad you did!