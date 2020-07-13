All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Arrive Eden Prairie

13000 Garden Ln · (469) 440-2864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move into Savings --- LIMITED TIME OFFER! Move-in after June 1st and receive $500 towards your rent. Applicable on 9-15 month lease terms only.
logo
Rent Special
Waived Admin Fee! --- For a limited time, receive a waived admin fee. Must use promo code.
Location

13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3220 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Unit 7103 · Avail. now

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7104 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 7106 · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 1222 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2307 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,840

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive Eden Prairie.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive Eden Prairie offers pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, conveniently located just minutes from I-494, providing easy access to shopping, work, and entertainment in downtown Minneapolis. Our community offers an around-the-clock fitness center and cyber caf, two refreshing swimming pools, dog park, playground, a community clubhouse for private events, two tennis courts, and a poolside veranda with grills for a relaxing afternoon with friends and family. Enjoy an evening stroll or bike ride along Purgatory Creek Preserve or a night out with friends at Eden Prairie Center mall, both minutes from home. We welcome you to visit and peek inside one of our newly renovated apartments, well-appointed with designer upgraded kitchens filled with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, central air conditioning, and a basic/extended Comcast Cable package. As if it could not get any better, each and every home includes a full size washer and dryer and spacious laundry room. Call today to schedule your personal tour; you'll be glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months prices vary and change daily using LRO.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant.
Deposit: $300 on approved credit but can be an additional one month’s rent.
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow, German Shepherd or any mixes of these breeds.
Parking Details: Underground parking garage for $50/month for the first spot and $75/month for the second spot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive Eden Prairie have any available units?
Arrive Eden Prairie has 7 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive Eden Prairie have?
Some of Arrive Eden Prairie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive Eden Prairie currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive Eden Prairie is offering the following rent specials: Move into Savings --- LIMITED TIME OFFER! Move-in after June 1st and receive $500 towards your rent. Applicable on 9-15 month lease terms only.
Is Arrive Eden Prairie pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive Eden Prairie is pet friendly.
Does Arrive Eden Prairie offer parking?
Yes, Arrive Eden Prairie offers parking.
Does Arrive Eden Prairie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive Eden Prairie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive Eden Prairie have a pool?
Yes, Arrive Eden Prairie has a pool.
Does Arrive Eden Prairie have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive Eden Prairie has accessible units.
Does Arrive Eden Prairie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive Eden Prairie has units with dishwashers.
