Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed car wash area cc payments e-payments internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive Eden Prairie offers pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, conveniently located just minutes from I-494, providing easy access to shopping, work, and entertainment in downtown Minneapolis. Our community offers an around-the-clock fitness center and cyber caf, two refreshing swimming pools, dog park, playground, a community clubhouse for private events, two tennis courts, and a poolside veranda with grills for a relaxing afternoon with friends and family. Enjoy an evening stroll or bike ride along Purgatory Creek Preserve or a night out with friends at Eden Prairie Center mall, both minutes from home. We welcome you to visit and peek inside one of our newly renovated apartments, well-appointed with designer upgraded kitchens filled with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, central air conditioning, and a basic/extended Comcast Cable package. As if it could not get any better, each and every home includes a full size washer and dryer and spacious laundry room. Call today to schedule your personal tour; you'll be glad you did!