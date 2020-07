Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court hot tub online portal racquetball court

Fountain Place offers large one and two-bedroom apartments with modernized interiors and stylish comfort. The remodeled Clubhouse and amenity spaces enhance a balanced stylish lifestyle. Indoor and outdoor pools, tennis and basketball courts, dog park, kids room, and other amenities are tailored to lounge, play, or entertain- in solitude, or with friends and family. A silent picturesque backdrop of forest and trail access makes this a great location, in the most convenient and loved area of Eden Prairie. Join us for a tour, and reserve your apartment today. We look forward to seeing you.