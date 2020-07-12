Apartment List
/
MN
/
eden prairie
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Eden Prairie, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eden Prairie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,192
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1075 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,316
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Burning Tree West in Eden Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
73 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,449
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
4 Units Available
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
7 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,273
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,262
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently upgraded apartments with built-in desks and granite countertops. Residents can enjoy the community garden, playground and pool. Minutes from I-494. Go for a walk at beautiful Bryant Lake Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8423 Cortland Rd
8423 Cortland Road, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1235 sqft
8423 Cortland Rd Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Eden Prairie Town Home. Perfect Location! - This beautiful 2 bedroom town-home nestled in the well maintained Pinebrook Community is available on July 1st.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
11345 Stratton Avenue
11345 Stratton Ave, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1755 sqft
Must see this beautiful town home in Hartford Commons with an open and spacious great room that's perfect for entertaining! Two bedrooms + loft and upper level laundry. Within walking distance of EP Mall, restaurants, and trails..

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
15355 Plumstone Drive
15355 Plumstone Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3274 sqft
Like-new two story home in excellent Eden Prairie location! This home is loaded with upgrades including a 3 car wide garage! Open living room and dining offering tons of natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
9531 Hartford Circle
9531 Hartford Circle, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Eden Prairie. Located conveniently off of Highway 169.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6864 hallmark drive
6864 Hallmark Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3000 sqft
6864 hallmark drive Available 09/01/20 Entertainers dream in the heart of Eden Prairie! 3000+sf, updated, beautiful yard!! - Beautiful Eden prairie home for lease! House is absolutely perfect for entertaining! 4 beds 2 baths, open kitchen, over

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11305 Preswick Boulevard
11305 Preswick Blvd, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1589 sqft
11305 Preswick Boulevard Available 09/01/20 Underground, heated garage! 2Bed+Loft*1.5 Bath*Available Sept 1 - Underground, heated private garage! Great Eden Prairie location near Eden Prairie Center.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10003 Indigo Drive
10003 Indigo Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2715 sqft
This 4 bedroom detached town-home in Hennepin Village EP. It is a must see!! It has community pool, two play areas and a beautiful gazebo overlooking the River Valley.

1 of 1

Last updated March 26 at 01:23am
1 Unit Available
10812 Lexington Drive
10812 Lexington Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1376 sqft
Demand location near EP Mall! 2BR + 16 X 9 loft, 2-car garage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and walk through master bath. 2-car garage, lots of green space, private patio. Brand NEW carpet and fresh neutral paint throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
9651 Belmont Lane
9651 Belmont Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1753 sqft
Available August 1st. Updated townhome in a convenient location with quick access to Hwy 169 and 494! Laundry and all three bedrooms on the upper level including a private master suite.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
7200 Stewart Drive
7200 Stewart Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This twin home has a split-level layout with kitchen, living and dining areas, three bedrooms and a bath upstairs.
City Guide for Eden Prairie, MN

We dare you to find a place more pleasantly named than Eden Prairie (don't say Pleasantville – too creepy). We actually double dog dare you to find a city that has a delightful name and actually lives up to it (don't say Awesomeburg – doesn't exist). You see, Eden Prairie isn’t just whimsically named, it also was named “One of the best places to live in 2006” and then claimed first prize in 2010.

Where is this aptly named, magical Minnesota city? Why, just a few miles southwest of the Twin Cities. Featuring rolling hills, 125 miles of biking, hiking, and running trails, Eden Prairie isn’t an action packed party city, but it is home to the Minnesota Vikings (and many NFL players), a ton of Fortune 500 companies, and a well-to-do, growing metropolis.

Eden Prairie has a simple slogan of “Live. Work. Dream.” (Unlike Awesomeburg which is “Eat, Drink, Sleep”). All of these things are easy to do in this city filled with fantastic housing options, great neighborhoods and schools, public art projects, and copious outdoor activities – even in winter. The city runs the liquor concessions in Eden Pairie - the money benefits the city and the product benefits the night of many a resident. If you need a little break from all the working and dreaming, head over to the Eden Prairie Liquor. The profit margins are slim and the temptations are fat.

Now, let’s see just exactly where you will be living…

Having trouble with Craigslist Eden Prairie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eden Prairie, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eden Prairie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEden Prairie 3 BedroomsEden Prairie Accessible ApartmentsEden Prairie Apartments under $1,100Eden Prairie Apartments under $1,200
Eden Prairie Apartments under $1,400Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with GarageEden Prairie Apartments with GymEden Prairie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEden Prairie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Apartments with PoolEden Prairie Apartments with Washer-DryerEden Prairie Cheap PlacesEden Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsEden Prairie Furnished ApartmentsEden Prairie Pet Friendly PlacesEden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities