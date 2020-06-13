268 Apartments for rent in Eden Prairie, MN with balcony

We dare you to find a place more pleasantly named than Eden Prairie (don't say Pleasantville – too creepy). We actually double dog dare you to find a city that has a delightful name and actually lives up to it (don't say Awesomeburg – doesn't exist). You see, Eden Prairie isn’t just whimsically named, it also was named “One of the best places to live in 2006” and then claimed first prize in 2010.

Where is this aptly named, magical Minnesota city? Why, just a few miles southwest of the Twin Cities. Featuring rolling hills, 125 miles of biking, hiking, and running trails, Eden Prairie isn’t an action packed party city, but it is home to the Minnesota Vikings (and many NFL players), a ton of Fortune 500 companies, and a well-to-do, growing metropolis.

Eden Prairie has a simple slogan of “Live. Work. Dream.” (Unlike Awesomeburg which is “Eat, Drink, Sleep”). All of these things are easy to do in this city filled with fantastic housing options, great neighborhoods and schools, public art projects, and copious outdoor activities – even in winter. The city runs the liquor concessions in Eden Pairie - the money benefits the city and the product benefits the night of many a resident. If you need a little break from all the working and dreaming, head over to the Eden Prairie Liquor. The profit margins are slim and the temptations are fat.

Now, let’s see just exactly where you will be living…

Having trouble with Craigslist Eden Prairie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more