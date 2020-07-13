106 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Eden Prairie, MN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,156
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
28 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,192
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1075 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
11 Units Available
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Burning Tree West in Eden Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.
Results within 1 mile of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Results within 5 miles of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,166
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:04am
18 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,041
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
39 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,075
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
48 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,159
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,163
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood West in Hopkins. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$969
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
9 Units Available
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Enjoy use of coin-free laundry, picnic areas, and free parking. Hit the links at nearby Meadowbrook Golf Course. Shop and dine at The Shoppes at Knollwood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1026 sqft
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1075 sqft
Centrally situated complex near parks, golf courses, the airport and the Mall of America. Within walking distance of Valley West Shopping Center. Units are recently renovated and feature extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Excelsior Manor
838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Excelsior Manor in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
38 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,100
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Move in Special: First Month Free on Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Floor Plans and First Two Months free on Two Bedrooms plus Dens with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and

July 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report. Eden Prairie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eden Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Eden Prairie rents declined significantly over the past month

Eden Prairie rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Eden Prairie stand at $1,442 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,818 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Eden Prairie's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Eden Prairie, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Minnesota for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Eden Prairie

    As rents have fallen moderately in Eden Prairie, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Eden Prairie is less affordable for renters.

    • Eden Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,818 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Eden Prairie fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Tulsa (+1.2%), Indianapolis (+1.2%), and Kansas City (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Eden Prairie than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $842, where Eden Prairie is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

