Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 PM

131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eden Prairie, MN

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
$
11 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
11315 Lanewood Circle
11315 Lanewood Circle, Eden Prairie, MN
5 Bedroom 3 Bath rental home. Completely renovated custom kitchen with open floor plan. Large family room with gas fireplace, 4 season sunroom off kitchen. Renivated Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6864 hallmark drive
6864 Hallmark Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
6864 hallmark drive Available 09/01/20 Entertainers dream in the heart of Eden Prairie! 3000+sf, updated, beautiful yard!! - Beautiful Eden prairie home for lease! House is absolutely perfect for entertaining! 4 beds 2 baths, open kitchen, over

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11345 Stratton Avenue
11345 Stratton Ave, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1755 sqft
This one just opened up. Available 7/1/20, This home is in the highly desirable Hartford Commons development. Close to Eden Prairie mall, groceries, and entertainment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
14265 Bedford Drive
14265 Bedford Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Available June 16th! Updated and beautiful townhome. Main floor has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops, dining room, living room with high vaulted ceilings, deck, powder room, and laundry facilities in large mudroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17325 Candlewood Parkway
17325 Candlewood Parkway, Eden Prairie, MN
Lovely Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom 3 car garage, 3 Fully finished levels in quiet highly demand Fairfield community on .40 acres.

1 of 6

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
9405 Franlo Road
9405 Franlo Road, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2230 sqft
Rental home with 3 bedrooms on the upper floor. 3 bathrooms. Main floor office or 4th bedroom. Updated kitchen with SS appliances. Formal dining room as well as eat-in kitchen, Walk out lower level. Close to park and trails.
Results within 1 mile of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6670 Vernon Ave S #211
6670 Vernon Avenue, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1421 sqft
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale. Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8796 N Bay Dr
8796 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1744 sqft
Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen! This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
619 3rd Avenue East
619 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
4 bedrooms with 3 bedrooms on the main level and 1 bedroom downstairs. Updated kitchen and bath. Open main level floor plan. Main level living room and lower level family room, 3/4 bath downstairs, Large yard with patio. Over sized 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Indian Trails
1 Unit Available
6825 Sally Lane
6825 Sally Lane, Edina, MN
Another listing from Nicolas @ Renters Warehouse!! Beautiful Executive Home, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathroom Home in a Great neighborhood in Edina, One level Home, with Full Finished Basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
205 Lakeview Road East
205 Lakeview Road East, Chanhassen, MN
Let's walk straight to the backyard where you will find the most inviting deck space, complete with a gorgeous fireplace and enough space to host your friends and family! When you come in from the deck and backyard, you enter a beautiful and
Results within 5 miles of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1535 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
Oak Hill
2 Units Available
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1514 sqft
Situated near the beautiful Lake Calhoun and Lake of the Isles. Tenants can enjoy units with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwashers. The community includes clubhouse, courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Oak Hill
19 Units Available
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1392 sqft
Located close to the metro station, these apartment homes offer community facilities like heated parking, a modern fitness center and a spa. Homes come equipped with a fireplace and laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1719 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1366 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Peaceful Valley
1 Unit Available
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1660 sqft
Luxurious townhouses with top-notch staff. Refreshing woodland setting. Located just steps from Shady Oak Beach on the border of Hopkins and Minnetonka within the award-winning Hopkins school district. Pool and 24-hour gym.

June 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report. Eden Prairie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eden Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report. Eden Prairie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eden Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Eden Prairie rents declined significantly over the past month

Eden Prairie rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Eden Prairie stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,826 for a two-bedroom. Eden Prairie's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Eden Prairie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Eden Prairie

    As rents have increased marginally in Eden Prairie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Eden Prairie is less affordable for renters.

    • Eden Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,826 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Eden Prairie.
    • While Eden Prairie's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Eden Prairie than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Eden Prairie is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

