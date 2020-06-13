Apartment List
/
MN
/
eden prairie
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

232 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eden Prairie, MN

Finding an apartment in Eden Prairie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
29 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,264
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,218
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1075 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,077
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Eden Glen Apartments
13670 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently upgraded apartments with built-in desks and granite countertops. Residents can enjoy the community garden, playground and pool. Minutes from I-494. Go for a walk at beautiful Bryant Lake Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
68 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,278
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1167 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
957 sqft
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6864 hallmark drive
6864 Hallmark Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3000 sqft
6864 hallmark drive Available 09/01/20 Entertainers dream in the heart of Eden Prairie! 3000+sf, updated, beautiful yard!! - Beautiful Eden prairie home for lease! House is absolutely perfect for entertaining! 4 beds 2 baths, open kitchen, over

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
11315 Lanewood Circle
11315 Lanewood Circle, Eden Prairie, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,970
1304 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bath rental home. Completely renovated custom kitchen with open floor plan. Large family room with gas fireplace, 4 season sunroom off kitchen. Renivated Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
8363 Labont Way
8363 Labont Way, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Available August 1st! This well maintained 2Bed/2.5Bath townhouse offers high ceilings, fresh paint, beautiful kitchen, with granite/ SS appliances including gas stove, spacious living room, gas fireplace, deck, oversized 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
14265 Bedford Drive
14265 Bedford Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
Available June 16th! Updated and beautiful townhome. Main floor has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops, dining room, living room with high vaulted ceilings, deck, powder room, and laundry facilities in large mudroom.

1 of 6

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
9405 Franlo Road
9405 Franlo Road, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2230 sqft
Rental home with 3 bedrooms on the upper floor. 3 bathrooms. Main floor office or 4th bedroom. Updated kitchen with SS appliances. Formal dining room as well as eat-in kitchen, Walk out lower level. Close to park and trails.
Results within 1 mile of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,242
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,030
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1206 sqft
Unique apartment and retail community just minutes away from Glen Lake, Kinsel Park and Lake Rose. Pet-friendly, non-smoking community with state-of-the-art facilities, including gym, pools, spa, shopping and putting green.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6670 Vernon Ave S #211
6670 Vernon Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1421 sqft
6670 Vernon Ave S #211 Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3 Bed & 2 Bath in Edina - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom & 2 bath is quiet Edina locale. Brand new spacious kitchen! Breakfast bar, newer appliances and tons of cabinet space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028
1028 2nd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1028 sqft
This updated 2-story townhome has wood floors in the living room and the kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The upper level offers two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8796 N Bay Dr
8796 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1744 sqft
Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen! This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.
Results within 5 miles of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
City Guide for Eden Prairie, MN

We dare you to find a place more pleasantly named than Eden Prairie (don't say Pleasantville – too creepy). We actually double dog dare you to find a city that has a delightful name and actually lives up to it (don't say Awesomeburg – doesn't exist). You see, Eden Prairie isn’t just whimsically named, it also was named “One of the best places to live in 2006” and then claimed first prize in 2010.

Where is this aptly named, magical Minnesota city? Why, just a few miles southwest of the Twin Cities. Featuring rolling hills, 125 miles of biking, hiking, and running trails, Eden Prairie isn’t an action packed party city, but it is home to the Minnesota Vikings (and many NFL players), a ton of Fortune 500 companies, and a well-to-do, growing metropolis.

Eden Prairie has a simple slogan of “Live. Work. Dream.” (Unlike Awesomeburg which is “Eat, Drink, Sleep”). All of these things are easy to do in this city filled with fantastic housing options, great neighborhoods and schools, public art projects, and copious outdoor activities – even in winter. The city runs the liquor concessions in Eden Pairie - the money benefits the city and the product benefits the night of many a resident. If you need a little break from all the working and dreaming, head over to the Eden Prairie Liquor. The profit margins are slim and the temptations are fat.

Now, let’s see just exactly where you will be living…

Having trouble with Craigslist Eden Prairie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eden Prairie, MN

Finding an apartment in Eden Prairie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEden Prairie 3 BedroomsEden Prairie Accessible ApartmentsEden Prairie Apartments under $1,100Eden Prairie Apartments under $1,200
Eden Prairie Apartments under $1,400Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with GarageEden Prairie Apartments with GymEden Prairie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEden Prairie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
Eden Prairie Apartments with PoolEden Prairie Apartments with Washer-DryerEden Prairie Cheap PlacesEden Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsEden Prairie Furnished ApartmentsEden Prairie Pet Friendly PlacesEden Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities