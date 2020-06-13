232 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eden Prairie, MN

City Guide for Eden Prairie, MN

We dare you to find a place more pleasantly named than Eden Prairie (don't say Pleasantville – too creepy). We actually double dog dare you to find a city that has a delightful name and actually lives up to it (don't say Awesomeburg – doesn't exist). You see, Eden Prairie isn’t just whimsically named, it also was named “One of the best places to live in 2006” and then claimed first prize in 2010.