69 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Eden Prairie, MN

July 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report. Eden Prairie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eden Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Eden Prairie rents declined significantly over the past month Eden Prairie rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Eden Prairie stand at $1,442 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,818 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Eden Prairie's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

Rents falling across cities in Minnesota Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Eden Prairie, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Minnesota for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state. Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).

Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Eden Prairie As rents have fallen moderately in Eden Prairie, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Eden Prairie is less affordable for renters. Eden Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,818 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Eden Prairie fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Tulsa (+1.2%), Indianapolis (+1.2%), and Kansas City (+0.5%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Eden Prairie than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $842, where Eden Prairie is more than twice that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Minneapolis $910 $1,150 -0.3% -0.2% St. Paul $980 $1,240 -0.3% -0.5% Eden Prairie $1,440 $1,820 -0.4% -0.5% Burnsville $1,140 $1,440 -0.1% 2.5% Minnetonka $1,200 $1,510 -0.1% 0.7% Shakopee $1,120 $1,410 0.1% -0.2% Forest Lake $870 $1,100 0.1% -1.5% Hopkins $1,160 $1,460 0 0.5% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

