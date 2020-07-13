Apartment List
/
MN
/
eden prairie
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

69 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Eden Prairie, MN

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.
Results within 1 mile of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Results within 5 miles of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:04am
18 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
39 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,075
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1105 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood West in Hopkins. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$969
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
9 Units Available
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Enjoy use of coin-free laundry, picnic areas, and free parking. Hit the links at nearby Meadowbrook Golf Course. Shop and dine at The Shoppes at Knollwood.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,041
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
38 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,100
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Move in Special: First Month Free on Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Floor Plans and First Two Months free on Two Bedrooms plus Dens with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
3 Units Available
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7, Hopkins, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1094 sqft
Classic apartment and townhome community located near Highway 7 and I-494. Furnished living spaces feature in-unit laundry, air conditioning and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cobblecrest
8400 Minnetonka Blvd - 101
8400 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
700 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
902 9th Avenue South, Apt. 2 - 1
902 9th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Completely updated main floor 2 bedroom condo in Valley Park. Comes with one spot of assigned parking. Access to an outdoor pool. Close to shopping and highways. No calls - emails only.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cobblecrest
2948 Wyoming Ave S - 004
2948 Wyoming Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 10 miles of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Loring Park
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$858
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Sedona Hills Apartments
6410 27th Ave N, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
Near Neill Elementary School. Updated community with a patio or balcony. Smoke-free units. On-site pool and lots of parking. Laundry available onsite. Garages provided. Online access to account.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Stevens Square
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
20 Units Available
Central
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
389 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
712 sqft
Limited-time special: Save $500 on your first month's rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information. Welcome home to The Central.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
113 Units Available
Southwest Richfield
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Eliot
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,321
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$408
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.

July 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report. Eden Prairie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eden Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report. Eden Prairie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eden Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Eden Prairie rents declined significantly over the past month

Eden Prairie rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Eden Prairie stand at $1,442 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,818 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Eden Prairie's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent decreases have been occurring not just in the city of Eden Prairie, but across many other cities in the state. Rents have dropped in 1 of the largest 10 cities in Minnesota for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Eden Prairie

    As rents have fallen moderately in Eden Prairie, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Eden Prairie is less affordable for renters.

    • Eden Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,818 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Eden Prairie fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Tulsa (+1.2%), Indianapolis (+1.2%), and Kansas City (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Eden Prairie than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $842, where Eden Prairie is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEden Prairie 3 BedroomsEden Prairie Accessible ApartmentsEden Prairie Apartments under $1,100Eden Prairie Apartments under $1,200
    Eden Prairie Apartments under $1,400Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with GarageEden Prairie Apartments with GymEden Prairie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEden Prairie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
    Eden Prairie Apartments with PoolEden Prairie Apartments with Washer-DryerEden Prairie Cheap PlacesEden Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsEden Prairie Furnished ApartmentsEden Prairie Pet Friendly PlacesEden Prairie Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
    Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
    Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
    Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
    University of Minnesota-Twin Cities