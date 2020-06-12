Apartment List
/
MN
/
eden prairie
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

151 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Eden Prairie, MN

Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
10 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1034 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
67 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1165 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1128 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
6 Units Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1094 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
3 Units Available
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
1 Unit Available
8363 Labont Way
8363 Labont Way, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Available August 1st! This well maintained 2Bed/2.5Bath townhouse offers high ceilings, fresh paint, beautiful kitchen, with granite/ SS appliances including gas stove, spacious living room, gas fireplace, deck, oversized 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated March 26 at 01:23am
1 Unit Available
10812 Lexington Drive
10812 Lexington Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1376 sqft
Demand location near EP Mall! 2BR + 16 X 9 loft, 2-car garage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and walk through master bath. 2-car garage, lots of green space, private patio. Brand NEW carpet and fresh neutral paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1139 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
26 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
953 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1258 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1206 sqft
Unique apartment and retail community just minutes away from Glen Lake, Kinsel Park and Lake Rose. Pet-friendly, non-smoking community with state-of-the-art facilities, including gym, pools, spa, shopping and putting green.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6973 Langford Drive - 1
6973 Langford Court, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Exceptional fully rehabbed 2 bed 2 bath condo in excellent location in Edina. The photos just don't do this property justice. Natural stone, hard wood floors, balcony, attached garage, stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Eden Prairie
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1135 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Elmwood
4 Units Available
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1254 sqft
A level of sophistication that blends perfectly with its intimate and contemporary environment. Harmony Vista's 73 loft-style apartments come in many different sizes with a variety of one-of-a-kind floor plans and finishes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Parklawn
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.

June 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report. Eden Prairie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eden Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eden Prairie Rent Report. Eden Prairie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eden Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Eden Prairie rents declined significantly over the past month

Eden Prairie rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Eden Prairie stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,826 for a two-bedroom. Eden Prairie's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Eden Prairie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Eden Prairie

    As rents have increased marginally in Eden Prairie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Eden Prairie is less affordable for renters.

    • Eden Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,826 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Eden Prairie.
    • While Eden Prairie's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Eden Prairie than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Eden Prairie is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Eden Prairie 1 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 BedroomsEden Prairie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEden Prairie 3 BedroomsEden Prairie Accessible ApartmentsEden Prairie Apartments under $1,100Eden Prairie Apartments under $1,200
    Eden Prairie Apartments under $1,400Eden Prairie Apartments with BalconyEden Prairie Apartments with GarageEden Prairie Apartments with GymEden Prairie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEden Prairie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEden Prairie Apartments with Parking
    Eden Prairie Apartments with PoolEden Prairie Apartments with Washer-DryerEden Prairie Cheap PlacesEden Prairie Dog Friendly ApartmentsEden Prairie Furnished ApartmentsEden Prairie Pet Friendly PlacesEden Prairie Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
    Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
    Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
    Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
    University of Minnesota-Twin Cities