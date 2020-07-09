Amenities
1400 Valley Drive Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home.
1 car attached garage as well as well as drive way parking
attached upper deck leading to yard
Spacious living room and dinning room
Washer and dryer in home
Close to many restaurants, stores, and 6 Minutes away from the Burnsville Shopping Center!
Tenants are responsible for all utilites
Requirements:
2.5 times the rent in income
No criminal background history
640 Credit Score or above.
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please email: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com
Thank you
(RLNE5784212)