Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
1400 Valley Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1400 Valley Drive

1400 Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Valley Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337
Vista View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1400 Valley Drive Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home.
1 car attached garage as well as well as drive way parking
attached upper deck leading to yard
Spacious living room and dinning room
Washer and dryer in home
Close to many restaurants, stores, and 6 Minutes away from the Burnsville Shopping Center!
Tenants are responsible for all utilites
Requirements:
2.5 times the rent in income
No criminal background history
640 Credit Score or above.
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please email: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com
Thank you

(RLNE5784212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Valley Drive have any available units?
1400 Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Valley Drive have?
Some of 1400 Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1400 Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1400 Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

