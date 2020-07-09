Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1400 Valley Drive Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home.

1 car attached garage as well as well as drive way parking

attached upper deck leading to yard

Spacious living room and dinning room

Washer and dryer in home

Close to many restaurants, stores, and 6 Minutes away from the Burnsville Shopping Center!

Tenants are responsible for all utilites

Requirements:

2.5 times the rent in income

No criminal background history

640 Credit Score or above.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please email: Starmax.leasing@gmail.com

Thank you



(RLNE5784212)