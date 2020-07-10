Apartment List
137 Apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
27 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$935
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
967 Earley Lake Curve
967 Earley Lake Cur, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2527 sqft
Please bring wipes to wipe off door handles and anything that has been touched. Thank You! Totally remodeled two story, 3 bedroom, 4 bath home. New carpeting, flooring, lights, paint, stainless appliances. Just like a brand new home.
Results within 1 mile of Burnsville

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2187 Cool Stream Cir
2187 Cool Stream Circle, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3-Bdrm, 3.5-bath Townhome - Property Id: 139900 Wonderful open floor plan w/9 ft ceilings. Neutral decor with oak rim. Tons of storage. Finished basement. Upper level laundry.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4845 W 123rd St 301
4845 123rd Street West, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
Rental - 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 assign parking - Property Id: 244734 FOR RENT: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 assigned garage condo in Savage $1,125/month CALL 952-820-5334 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! Prefer May 1 move in Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath,
Results within 5 miles of Burnsville
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
251 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
33 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
28 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,199
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,373
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,318
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,288
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1089 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,250
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
18 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,163
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
106 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
Studio
$1,340
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1162 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,337
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,439
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Last updated July 8 at 09:57pm
4 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,366
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
25 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
62 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location. Every inch of this luxury apartment community is designed to bring you a relaxed and carefree lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
36 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,295
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.

July 2020 Burnsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Burnsville Rent Report. Burnsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burnsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Burnsville rents declined over the past month

Burnsville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burnsville stand at $1,138 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,436 for a two-bedroom. Burnsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Minnesota

    While rent prices have increased in Burnsville over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,818; of the 10 largest Minnesota cities that we have data for, 7 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Forest Lake experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Burnsville, Minnetonka, and Duluth have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 0.7%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burnsville

    As rents have increased moderately in Burnsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burnsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Burnsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,436 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Burnsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Miami (-1.1%), and Baltimore (-0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burnsville than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $842, where Burnsville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,440
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -0.2%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.5%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

