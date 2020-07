Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access valet service

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Glen at Burnsville apartments is peacefully located with beautifully designed homes to suit your every need. Our community boast newly updated fitness center, new community room, new cyber cafe, and more. Burnsville Minnesota offers a peaceful, private setting along a tree-lined parkway. Enjoy each season with our indoor pool and racquetball court as well as outdoor pool and sand volleyball court.