Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Stone Grove

2525 Williams Dr · (952) 204-7959
Location

2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 168 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 231 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,628

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stone Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
sauna
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
Nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood, Stone Grove Apartments offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN. The property has easy access to freeways connecting you to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Located minutes from golf courses, the Burnsville Center Mall, Valley Fair, Canterbury Downs, the Mall of America and the Renaissance Festival; Stone Grove is your passport to convenience and entertainment. Our area has wonderful local eateries and popular chain restaurants such as McDonald’s and Subway.

Stone Grove Apartments welcomes cats and dogs. Each of our apartment homes feature air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Vaulted ceilings are available in select units.

The features of Stone Grove Apartments are a blend of convenience and luxury. Our community has an indoor pool, sauna, 24-hour fitness center and playground area. Our spacious party room is great for parties or just meeting your neig

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Included with rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stone Grove have any available units?
Stone Grove has 6 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Stone Grove have?
Some of Stone Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stone Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Stone Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stone Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Stone Grove is pet friendly.
Does Stone Grove offer parking?
Yes, Stone Grove offers parking.
Does Stone Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stone Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stone Grove have a pool?
Yes, Stone Grove has a pool.
Does Stone Grove have accessible units?
No, Stone Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Stone Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stone Grove has units with dishwashers.
