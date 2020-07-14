Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving sauna on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal pool table

Nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood, Stone Grove Apartments offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN. The property has easy access to freeways connecting you to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.



Located minutes from golf courses, the Burnsville Center Mall, Valley Fair, Canterbury Downs, the Mall of America and the Renaissance Festival; Stone Grove is your passport to convenience and entertainment. Our area has wonderful local eateries and popular chain restaurants such as McDonald’s and Subway.



Stone Grove Apartments welcomes cats and dogs. Each of our apartment homes feature air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patio or balcony. Vaulted ceilings are available in select units.



The features of Stone Grove Apartments are a blend of convenience and luxury. Our community has an indoor pool, sauna, 24-hour fitness center and playground area. Our spacious party room is great for parties or just meeting your neig