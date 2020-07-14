Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage playground internet access lobby online portal

The apartment search is over! Parkwood Heights Apartments in Burnsville, Minnesota is nestled in a quiet neighborhood with woodland surroundings and features available 2 bedroom, dog and cat friendly apartment homes with tuck-under garages. This is an unbelievably popular place to live. At your fingertips is fine dining, excellent shopping and entertainment, all the while within close proximity to major highways, parks and lakes of Minneapolis. A totally new concept in apartment living, come see for yourself today how Parkwood Heights can be your new home! 2 Dogs Now Accepted! Max 75lb total weight.