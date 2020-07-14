All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Parkwood Heights

13309 Parkwood Dr · (424) 352-7533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkwood Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
playground
internet access
lobby
online portal
The apartment search is over! Parkwood Heights Apartments in Burnsville, Minnesota is nestled in a quiet neighborhood with woodland surroundings and features available 2 bedroom, dog and cat friendly apartment homes with tuck-under garages.&nbsp; This is an unbelievably popular place to live. At your fingertips is fine dining, excellent shopping and entertainment, all the while within close proximity to major highways, parks and lakes of Minneapolis. A totally new concept in apartment living, come see for yourself today how Parkwood Heights can be your new home! 2 Dogs Now Accepted!&nbsp; Max 75lb total weight.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Pest control: included in the lease
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in the lease. Surface lot. Attached Garages available. Garage lot. Attached Garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkwood Heights have any available units?
Parkwood Heights has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkwood Heights have?
Some of Parkwood Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkwood Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Parkwood Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkwood Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkwood Heights is pet friendly.
Does Parkwood Heights offer parking?
Yes, Parkwood Heights offers parking.
Does Parkwood Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkwood Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkwood Heights have a pool?
No, Parkwood Heights does not have a pool.
Does Parkwood Heights have accessible units?
No, Parkwood Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Parkwood Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkwood Heights has units with dishwashers.
