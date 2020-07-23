/
dakota county
Last updated July 23 2020
290 Apartments for rent in Dakota County, MN📍
217 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
23 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$925
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
20 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,000
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1080 sqft
Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter. This is thanks to the unique community of The Woods of Burnsville Apartments, designed with nothing but your needs and wishes in mind.
44 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
16 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,086
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
23 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,132
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
14 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
10 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,344
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
4 Units Available
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1049 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
17 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
21 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,303
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
27 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,163
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
13 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,040
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
5 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,198
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
$1,036
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
27 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,220
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,331
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
9 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
880 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
16 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Farmington Townhomes
700 8th St, Farmington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,161
1347 sqft
A fantastic place to live. These townhomes offer larger floor plans and updated amenities. It's close to the police station and area parks. Onsite picnic area provided. Emergency maintenance available.
11 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
104 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
Studio
$1,340
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1162 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
17 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,337
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
12 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dakota County area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester, St. Louis Park, and Plymouth have apartments for rent.
