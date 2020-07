Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking cats allowed conference room courtyard hot tub smoke-free community

Platinum Service™ is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. Trade in your old lifestyle for a new and exciting living experience. Parkwood Pointe Apartments is located within minutes of the new downtown Burnsville, MN, Heart of the City. The lifestyle at Parkwood Pointe Apartments integrates your options for fitness, play and communications while enjoying brand new residences with a modern view to architecture. Our management professionals offer custom On-Demand services with smoke free living. We have apartments that meet every budget, so you can begin customizing your new lifestyle today. Contact us today for more information!