158 Apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN with gym

Wouldn't it be great to have a city named after you? You may want to think twice. Burnsville was named after an early Irish Settler William Byrne. Unfortunately, they misspelled his name as Burn, but even after the error was noticed, the spelling was never corrected.

Meet Burnsville: a suburb of Minneapolis in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area. In 1960, the town had just 2,700 people living in it. No longer a small farm town, Burnsville has over 60,000 residents, and the people there both spend time making the city a friendly Midwestern suburban place as well as a nice place to visit and live in itself. Burnsville is best known for its mall, which is humongous at 1.2 million square feet--shopaholics rejoice! It also has tons of parks and wildlife reserves, and you can also ski, eat, drink, and shop there. Burnsville is mainly a place for people who want to get into Minneapolis to do more exciting things. However, its becoming more and more of a destination in itself and its definitely a place to consider if you are looking to rent a home in Minnesota. See more