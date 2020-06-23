All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5280 West 110th Street

5280 110th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

5280 110th Street West, Bloomington, MN 55437

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Bloomington, MN. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,419 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5280 West 110th Street have any available units?
5280 West 110th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 5280 West 110th Street have?
Some of 5280 West 110th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5280 West 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5280 West 110th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5280 West 110th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5280 West 110th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5280 West 110th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5280 West 110th Street offers parking.
Does 5280 West 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5280 West 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5280 West 110th Street have a pool?
No, 5280 West 110th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5280 West 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 5280 West 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5280 West 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5280 West 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5280 West 110th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5280 West 110th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
