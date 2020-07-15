/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
174 Studio Apartments for rent in Bloomington, MN
33 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
24 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
578 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
49 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,415
738 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
3 Units Available
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
Located near Valley View Park and the Mall of America, this community provides its residents with off-street parking, high-speed internet access and on-site laundry. Apartments are pet-friendly with window coverings and air conditioning.
25 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,439
589 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
16 Units Available
South Loop
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
36 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,295
539 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomington
29 Units Available
Promenade
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,425
584 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomington
32 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,373
574 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
7 Units Available
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy, Eagan, MN
Studio
$953
460 sqft
Spacious floor plans with exposed brick and historic arches. Beautiful outdoor pool area with park-like setting. Minutes from Eagan Outlet Mall and the freeways. Updated interiors with spacious floor plans and storage.
18 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,075
454 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
6 Units Available
Tangletown
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
630 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
17 Units Available
Londonderry
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,254
600 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
17 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$972
460 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
19 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter. This is thanks to the unique community of The Woods of Burnsville Apartments, designed with nothing but your needs and wishes in mind.
7 Units Available
Ericsson
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,061
528 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
6 Units Available
Northwest Richfield
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,175
474 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
Wolfe Park
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,380
557 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
73 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
21 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,319
545 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
5 Units Available
Highland
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,625
564 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
28 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,192
540 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
18 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$969
485 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
14 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,302
610 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
