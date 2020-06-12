/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomington, MN
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
South Loop
17 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1089 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
29 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
67 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
South Loop
288 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
30 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
23 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1075 sqft
Centrally situated complex near parks, golf courses, the airport and the Mall of America. Within walking distance of Valley West Shopping Center. Units are recently renovated and feature extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Glen Apartments
9100 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
850 sqft
Cedar Glen offers one and two bedroom apartments. You will get more housing for your dollar at this property. Our kitchens have pantries and separate dining areas. Complimentary storage lockers are available and we have plenty of off street parking.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1200 sqft
Experience traditional, elegant living in your Concord Green apartment. Youll love the apartments large colonial-style windows, rich oak woodwork, ample closet space and modern appliances.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7333 Landau Drive
7333 Landau Drive, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
924 sqft
7333 Landau Drive Available 06/30/20 Rent2Own Only - Rent2Own or Purchase Only - Lovely 2BR townhome in a great Bloomington neighborhood walking distance to Hyland Park.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomington
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Parklawn
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Promenade
16 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Promenade
29 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Southeast Richfield
22 Units Available
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
2 Bedrooms
$970
853 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Cahill
6 Units Available
Oaks Braemar
7150 Cahill Rd, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
Bright, spacious apartments on Cahill Road close to restaurants, shopping and freeways. Quiet community with serene courtyard, pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors and additional storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomington
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Southdale
22 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
6 Units Available
Quail Ridge
7365 Howard Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
990 sqft
Situated with breathtaking views of Bent Creek Golf Course. Units offer residents dishwasher, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Luxury community features a clubhouse, courtyard, gym, pool and sauna.
Similar Pages
Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomington 3 BedroomsBloomington Accessible ApartmentsBloomington Apartments with Balcony
Bloomington Apartments with GarageBloomington Apartments with GymBloomington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Apartments with Pool