3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
205 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomington, MN
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
8327 Fremont Avenue South
8327 Fremont Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3408 w 102nd Street
3408 West 102nd Street, Bloomington, MN
3408 w 102nd Street Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Four Bedroom Home in Bloomington - This is a beautiful custom built home located on a private wooded lot with plenty of mature shade trees.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1305 E 86th St
1305 East 86th Street, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
This 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in Bloomington features new carpet, big windows, a big yard, a shed, and detached garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8825 Abbott Avenue S
8825 Abbott Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2400 sqft
Available now! Convenient Bloomington location.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5901 Auto Club Road
5901 Auto Club Road, Bloomington, MN
Remarkable custom residence w/ open floor plan & modern design with with no details spared! Pristine Swedish hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom built-ins, walk-in closets, grand entrance, private driveway & 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3000 W 82nd St
3000 West 82nd Street, Bloomington, MN
VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN BLOOMINGTON MN. 2800 SF 4 BR, 3 BATHROOM. TWO CAR HEATED ATTACHED GARAGE. FINISHED ON ALL FLOORS. NEW CHERRY FLOOR. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES. LOTS OF STORAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomington
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1719 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Richfield
1 Unit Available
7420 10th Ave S
7420 10th Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Available 07/01/20 7420 10th Ave S - Property Id: 296262 This beautifully updated home is sure to please! Step into the large living room with huge picture window, coved ceiling and beautifully refinished hardwood floors! The new kitchen is so
1 of 6
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
9405 Franlo Road
9405 Franlo Road, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2230 sqft
Rental home with 3 bedrooms on the upper floor. 3 bathrooms. Main floor office or 4th bedroom. Updated kitchen with SS appliances. Formal dining room as well as eat-in kitchen, Walk out lower level. Close to park and trails.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomington
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1328 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1535 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1207 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
$
11 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1230 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct, Hopkins, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and window treatments. Situated on the outskirts of Minneapolis, only minutes from Shady Oak Beach.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1189 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1366 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:07pm
2 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
