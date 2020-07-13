Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage media room yoga 24hr maintenance bocce court business center car wash area courtyard e-payments guest suite hot tub internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Deciding to move into an apartment in Bloomington, MN, that’s part of The Covington Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. You’ll love coming home to a beautifully designed, comfortable living space that’s part of a friendly, professionally managed community. Our prime location puts you close to many places of employment and education as well as premier shopping, five-star dining, and a myriad of entertainment options.



Whether you’re looking for a studio that’s your very first home or a larger one or two-bedroom apartment for a growing family, we can accommodate. Each spacious home offers an open floor plan with grand nine-foot ceilings, stylish plank flooring, private balconies, and unique details. You’ll love the floor-to-ceiling windows that let in gorgeous natural light and encourage you to enjoy the surrounding city and nature views. Chefs will appreciate the full stainless steel appliance package, double sink and kitchen island. You’ll be amazed by the amount of storage ava