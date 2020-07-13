All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

The Covington

5800 American Blvd W · (612) 255-6863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN 55437

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 430 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 518 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 443 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 519 · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 551 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Covington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
yoga
24hr maintenance
bocce court
business center
car wash area
courtyard
e-payments
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Deciding to move into an apartment in Bloomington, MN, that’s part of The Covington Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. You’ll love coming home to a beautifully designed, comfortable living space that’s part of a friendly, professionally managed community. Our prime location puts you close to many places of employment and education as well as premier shopping, five-star dining, and a myriad of entertainment options.

Whether you’re looking for a studio that’s your very first home or a larger one or two-bedroom apartment for a growing family, we can accommodate. Each spacious home offers an open floor plan with grand nine-foot ceilings, stylish plank flooring, private balconies, and unique details. You’ll love the floor-to-ceiling windows that let in gorgeous natural light and encourage you to enjoy the surrounding city and nature views. Chefs will appreciate the full stainless steel appliance package, double sink and kitchen island. You’ll be amazed by the amount of storage ava

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Parking garage: included in lease (1 spot per unit), $125/month (additional spot). Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage lockers: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Covington have any available units?
The Covington has 15 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Covington have?
Some of The Covington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Covington currently offering any rent specials?
The Covington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Covington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Covington is pet friendly.
Does The Covington offer parking?
Yes, The Covington offers parking.
Does The Covington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Covington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Covington have a pool?
Yes, The Covington has a pool.
Does The Covington have accessible units?
No, The Covington does not have accessible units.
Does The Covington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Covington has units with dishwashers.
Does The Covington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Covington has units with air conditioning.
