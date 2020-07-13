Amenities
Deciding to move into an apartment in Bloomington, MN, that’s part of The Covington Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. You’ll love coming home to a beautifully designed, comfortable living space that’s part of a friendly, professionally managed community. Our prime location puts you close to many places of employment and education as well as premier shopping, five-star dining, and a myriad of entertainment options.
Whether you’re looking for a studio that’s your very first home or a larger one or two-bedroom apartment for a growing family, we can accommodate. Each spacious home offers an open floor plan with grand nine-foot ceilings, stylish plank flooring, private balconies, and unique details. You’ll love the floor-to-ceiling windows that let in gorgeous natural light and encourage you to enjoy the surrounding city and nature views. Chefs will appreciate the full stainless steel appliance package, double sink and kitchen island. You’ll be amazed by the amount of storage ava