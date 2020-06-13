Apartment List
/
MN
/
bloomington
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bloomington, MN

Finding an apartment in Bloomington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,255
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,183
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,507
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,271
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
22 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,322
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
68 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$940
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South Loop
16 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$962
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,245
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with separate dining areas and walk-in closets. Property amenities include detached garages and laundry facilities. Near the Mall of America for convenient shopping and dining. By I-494 and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3408 w 102nd Street
3408 West 102nd Street, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1763 sqft
3408 w 102nd Street Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Four Bedroom Home in Bloomington - This is a beautiful custom built home located on a private wooded lot with plenty of mature shade trees.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7333 Landau Drive
7333 Landau Drive, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
924 sqft
7333 Landau Drive Available 06/30/20 Rent2Own Only - Rent2Own or Purchase Only - Lovely 2BR townhome in a great Bloomington neighborhood walking distance to Hyland Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1305 E 86th St
1305 East 86th Street, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
This 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in Bloomington features new carpet, big windows, a big yard, a shed, and detached garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
8327 Fremont Avenue South
8327 Fremont Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1790 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This recently updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3000 W 82nd St
3000 West 82nd Street, Bloomington, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2800 sqft
VERY NICE RANCH STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN BLOOMINGTON MN. 2800 SF 4 BR, 3 BATHROOM. TWO CAR HEATED ATTACHED GARAGE. FINISHED ON ALL FLOORS. NEW CHERRY FLOOR. LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES. LOTS OF STORAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomington
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,245
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
Southeast Richfield
23 Units Available
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
853 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Parklawn
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Southwest Richfield
113 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.

1 of 6

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
9405 Franlo Road
9405 Franlo Road, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2230 sqft
Rental home with 3 bedrooms on the upper floor. 3 bathrooms. Main floor office or 4th bedroom. Updated kitchen with SS appliances. Formal dining room as well as eat-in kitchen, Walk out lower level. Close to park and trails.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomington
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,242
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wolfe Park
13 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,405
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
City Guide for Bloomington, MN

Along the northern banks of the Minnesota River, just 10 miles from Minneapolis and 21 miles from St. Paul, sits Bloomington, Minnesota, home of the world-famous Mall of America. Featuring a variety of attractive rental options ranging from basic studios to lofts and condos, Bloomington truly has something to offer for every type of renter. But before you pack your parka and hit the streets in search of your dream apartment, check out the following tips, tricks, and bits of info to help make ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Bloomington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bloomington, MN

Finding an apartment in Bloomington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomington 3 BedroomsBloomington Accessible ApartmentsBloomington Apartments with Balcony
Bloomington Apartments with GarageBloomington Apartments with GymBloomington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Apartments with Pool
Bloomington Apartments with Washer-DryerBloomington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBloomington Furnished ApartmentsBloomington Pet Friendly PlacesBloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University