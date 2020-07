Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry ice maker oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bike storage bocce court fire pit hot tub internet access yoga

Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design. Just steps from the Minnesota Wildlife Refuge trail, The Fenley beckons you outside for every adventure, near or far.It’s modern, it’s convenient, and it’s relaxingly chic. South Loop District of Bloomington, across the street from Bloomington Central Station with a mile drive or walk from the Mall of America and 5 minutes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.