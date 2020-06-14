/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
344 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomington, MN
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South Loop
287 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
890 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,507
808 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,326
825 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
23 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,354
776 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,082
788 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
958 sqft
Centrally situated complex near parks, golf courses, the airport and the Mall of America. Within walking distance of Valley West Shopping Center. Units are recently renovated and feature extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
68 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,465
866 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,237
788 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South Loop
16 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,021
890 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
10 Units Available
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
575 sqft
Experience traditional, elegant living in your Concord Green apartment. Youll love the apartments large colonial-style windows, rich oak woodwork, ample closet space and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Glen Apartments
9100 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Cedar Glen offers one and two bedroom apartments. You will get more housing for your dollar at this property. Our kitchens have pantries and separate dining areas. Complimentary storage lockers are available and we have plenty of off street parking.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
2 Units Available
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
Spacious homes with separate dining areas and walk-in closets. Property amenities include detached garages and laundry facilities. Near the Mall of America for convenient shopping and dining. By I-494 and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
9343 Elliot Avenue S
9343 Elliot Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1056 sqft
This is move in ready, and a great place to call home. Features nicely furnished 1 bed/1 bath, self contained unit with kitchen, bath, den area that could double for a day bed room.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomington
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Southeast Richfield
23 Units Available
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
Only a few miles from the Mall of America and Interstate 494, apartments come equipped with galley kitchens, large closets and dishwasher. Development features on-site fitness and community rooms, playground, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Southwest Richfield
113 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
663 sqft
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Cahill
6 Units Available
Oaks Braemar
7150 Cahill Rd, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,220
750 sqft
Bright, spacious apartments on Cahill Road close to restaurants, shopping and freeways. Quiet community with serene courtyard, pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors and additional storage space.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Southeast Richfield
1 Unit Available
Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
A small, friendly community in the heart of Richfield, offering charming one bedroom units in a 3 story brick and stucco building.
Similar Pages
Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomington 3 BedroomsBloomington Accessible ApartmentsBloomington Apartments with Balcony
Bloomington Apartments with GarageBloomington Apartments with GymBloomington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Apartments with Pool