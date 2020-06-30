All apartments in Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 PM

Meadows on Balfour

20600 Balfour St · (313) 800-7201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off first month’s rent if you apply the same day as your tour
Location

20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI 48225
Harper Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20612-4 · Avail. Oct 1

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 20463-4 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 20606-3 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadows on Balfour.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
carport
hot tub
online portal
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

At The Meadows on Balfour, we offer an assortment of sophisticated yet practical, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in six spacious floor plan designs. With several amenities to offer making our community exclusive, you’ll enjoy selecting options that include: master bedroom suites with private dressing areas, living rooms with built in shelving and hardwood flooring!

The community is host to beautifully landscaped courtyards and minutes from downtown area shopping. We are conveniently located in Harper Woods, Michigan in the Grosse Pointe and Harper Woods school districts.

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours
- Apply & Sign Online

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 8 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 for 1 pet, $150 for 2 pets
fee: $100 for 1 pet, $150 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadows on Balfour have any available units?
Meadows on Balfour has 3 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadows on Balfour have?
Some of Meadows on Balfour's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadows on Balfour currently offering any rent specials?
Meadows on Balfour is offering the following rent specials: $500 off first month’s rent if you apply the same day as your tour
Is Meadows on Balfour pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadows on Balfour is pet friendly.
Does Meadows on Balfour offer parking?
Yes, Meadows on Balfour offers parking.
Does Meadows on Balfour have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meadows on Balfour does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadows on Balfour have a pool?
Yes, Meadows on Balfour has a pool.
Does Meadows on Balfour have accessible units?
No, Meadows on Balfour does not have accessible units.
Does Meadows on Balfour have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadows on Balfour has units with dishwashers.
Does Meadows on Balfour have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadows on Balfour has units with air conditioning.
