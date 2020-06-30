Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly carport hot tub online portal

This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.



At The Meadows on Balfour, we offer an assortment of sophisticated yet practical, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in six spacious floor plan designs. With several amenities to offer making our community exclusive, you’ll enjoy selecting options that include: master bedroom suites with private dressing areas, living rooms with built in shelving and hardwood flooring!



The community is host to beautifully landscaped courtyards and minutes from downtown area shopping. We are conveniently located in Harper Woods, Michigan in the Grosse Pointe and Harper Woods school districts.



Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available

- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes

- FaceTime/Skype Tours

- Apply & Sign Online