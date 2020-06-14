/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:59 PM
48 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harper Woods, MI
Harper Woods
14 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
768 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Harper Woods
Denby
1 Unit Available
10067 Grayton Street - 2
10067 Grayton Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
Rent $625 and security deposit $625 for qualifying applicants 1,192 sq ft
Results within 5 miles of Harper Woods
Southeast Warren
3 Units Available
Hoover Square Apartments
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Roseville
3 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
15224 E JEFFERSON Avenue
15224 E Jefferson Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
300 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Completely remodeled cozy one bedroom apartment in Grosse Pointe Park! Beautiful open concept kitchen with granite countertops with island.
Results within 10 miles of Harper Woods
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Downtown Detroit
15 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,142
705 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Northwest Warren
4 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
688 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Downtown Detroit
10 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
802 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
800 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Butzel
1 Unit Available
715 Parker St
715 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
West Village! This Georgian Revival historic building is a perfect place to call home. These beautiful apartments have updated kitchens, hardwood floors, large windows overlooking the neighborhood.
Central
1 Unit Available
5918 St. Antoine St.
5918 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,237
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Edsel Ford Motor District Apartments - Property Id: 287799 DO NOT APPLY HERE. To get the most detailed information or to apply directly PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: Design Build Detroit .com/ Leasing.
Pershing
1 Unit Available
7533 Quinn St Uppr Unit
7533 Quinn Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows
35700 Moravian Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
University
1 Unit Available
66 WINDER Street
66 Winder Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
936 sqft
Right here in the Heart of Detroit, This pet friendly condo in downtown Detroit oversees the Ford Field, Comerica park and MGM Casino.
Foch
1 Unit Available
8845 E JEFFERSON AVE - 101
8845 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8845 E JEFFERSON AVE - 101 in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!
