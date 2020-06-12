/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:32 PM
127 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harper Woods, MI
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Harper Woods
16 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20857 WOODMONT Street
20857 Woodmont Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
964 sqft
VERY NICELY UPDATED, CLEAN & MOVE-IN READY BRICK RANCH EAST OF I-94 ON A GREAT BLOCK, WALKING DISTANCE TO GHESQUIERE PARK & MACK AVE, CLOSE TO ST. JOHN HOSPITAL / MEDICAL CENTER. BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED OAK FLOORS.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
18997 Kingsville St
18997 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom/1 bath. Large kitchen. Fenced in backyard with detached garage. 1 1/2 month security deposit. $40 non refundable application fee. Half month FREE!!! with 13 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE4702360)
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20082 Elkhart St
20082 Elkhart Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with basement. HARDWOOD floors Deck Detached garage & yard. Appliances included. $40 application fee 1 1/2 month security deposit Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4818741)
1 of 1
Last updated April 13 at 10:11am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
19447 Kingsville St
19447 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
Just a really nice home in Harper Woods waiting for you. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Just a well done kitchen! Unfinished basement and a 1.5 car garage. New carpet is being installed.
Results within 1 mile of Harper Woods
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16208 E State Fair St
16208 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18806 Kelly Rd
18806 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18804 Kelly Rd
18804 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16083 Manning St
16083 Manning Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard, new roof. 1 month security deposit, $250 non refundable cleaning fee and first month rent. Accept section 8 Accepts Section 8.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22061 Piper
22061 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
22061 Piper Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Gem in Eastpointe! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY, JUNE 13th 11:30am Click on Link to be added to Showing! - 22061 Piper Eastpointe, Michigan This home is located just south of 9 Mile Rd.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18514 Kelly Rd
18514 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
723 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10928 Nottingham Rd
10928 Nottingham Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
566 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16108 Lappin St
16108 Lappin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1092 sqft
This 2 bedroom,1 bath house located on Lappin is a spacious 1092 sq ft. Home has a detached garage. Monthly rent of $750 with a hold/deposit of $750. Application fee $25. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted. Call Chris at 810.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
18700 McCormick Street
18700 Mccormick Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
Cute 3BR home with 1 bath A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16646 Bringard Drive
16646 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
713 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom - SECTION 8!!! THIS MOVE-IN READY RANCH IN REGENT PARK! Home is perfectly situated with easy access to everything--right off 94, 8 mile, Grosse Pointe & Belle Isle! HUGE FULLY-FENCED YARD has so much potential for summer BBQs and
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21727 Normandy
21727 Normandy Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
733 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom home offers remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic back splash, ceramic floor, stove, built- in dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave, hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, ceiling fans in bedrooms, newer
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Harper Woods
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southeast Warren
3 Units Available
Hoover Square Apartments
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$915
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Roseville
4 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14509 Rossini Dr
14509 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
We have the best rent to own program in Detroit, if you have any questions call or text us at (313) 736 2100. (RLNE5852292)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21770 Nevada Ave
21770 Nevada Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
749 sqft
Cute Eastpointe 2 Bedroom Ranch - Cute two bedroom ranch, with new carpet, all appliances, fenced backyard and a two car garage! Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14292 Marshall Ave
14292 Marshall Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Warren! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home newly fixed up and ready to be rented! Beautifully fixed up with large yard, 2 car garage and new windows! Tenants are responsible for: DTE & Consumer's Energy MUNICIPALITY
Similar Pages
Harper Woods 1 BedroomsHarper Woods 2 BedroomsHarper Woods 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarper Woods 3 BedroomsHarper Woods Apartments with Balcony
Harper Woods Apartments with GarageHarper Woods Apartments with GymHarper Woods Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarper Woods Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIWolverine Lake, MI