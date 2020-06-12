/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harper Woods, MI
Harper Woods
18948 Kenosha St
18948 Kenosha Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow with a 1 car garage in Harper Woods. Newly renovated home with carpet throughout and a beautiful kitchen. Appliances included! Great backyard! Click to Apply!
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.
Harper Woods
18961 Woodside St
18961 Woodside Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
910 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath Ranch on a good block. It has hardwood floors with a finished basement Nice place to call home.
Harper Woods
21421 Bournemouth St
21421 Bournemouth Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Very large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Master bedroom has hardwood floors with a master bathroom. Great living room with hardwood floors that overlooks the front yard. Large dining area. Great kitchen with counter-top space.
Harper Woods
20451 Damman St
20451 Damman Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
Red rood and red shutters very cute home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large living room and the dining room wraps around the kitchen. Big back yard. Unfinished basement.
Harper Woods
19677 Kingsville St
19677 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
983 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Brick Bungalow w/ fenced-in back yard. This home has real hardwood floors in the living room and in the bedrooms. unfinished basement. No garage. Close to I94, Harper Woods High School and Chandler Park Academy Middle School.
Harper Woods
20936 Littlestone Rd
20936 Littlestone Road, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch house. Finished basement. Central air. Stone fireplace. Sunroom. Garage
Harper Woods
20277 Kenosha
20277 Kenosha Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
Spacious bungalow with master suite. Large family room. Large detached two car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.
Harper Woods
19941 Anita St
19941 Anita Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette.
Results within 1 mile of Harper Woods
Denby
12148 Rossiter Street
12148 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Frame Bungalow. Hardwood floors on lower unit and carpet upstairs. 2 car garage. Monthly $700 plus Security Deposit $1050. Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher Welcome. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUES OR JUDGEMENT.
Eastpointe
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
Finney
6136 Radnor
6136 Radnor Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
865 sqft
6136 Radnor Available 06/15/20 East Side rare found! - East side bungalow in a great location, close to the freeway, St. John's hospital, and Grosse Pointe. Large master bedroom upstairs with two beds and bath downstairs.
Burbank
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)
Denby
12443 Laing St
12443 Laing Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
$35 application fee for each applicant Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO CRIMINAL HISTORY.
Denby
11742 Roxbury St
11742 Roxbury Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Burbank
16435 Edmore Dr
16435 Edmore Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Burbank
15816 Linnhurst St
15816 Linnhurst Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This property is available on our rent to own program. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5047414)
Finney
17647 Chester St
17647 Chester Street, Detroit, MI
REQUIREMENTS: $30 application fee for each applicant Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO UTILITY COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND
Denby
12737 Duchess St
12737 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located just South of Moross Rd and just East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, nice kitchen, and an unfinished basement.
Denby
12141 Wayburn
12141 Wayburn Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
743 sqft
For Sale Not For Rent Owner Finance We Make You The Loan - 12141 WAYBURN ST Detroit, MI 48224 3 beds 1 bath 743 sqft HOME FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT 0.
Burbank
15313 E. State Fair
15313 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
864 sqft
FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - 15313 E. State Fair Detroit, MI 48205 -- NOT FOR RENT For sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.
Denby
11426 Balfour Rd
11426 Balfour Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 3 bedroom brick bungalow w/ hardwoods floors in living room and bedroom, new windows w/ vertical blinds include, updated kitchen w/ dinning area, 1 1/2 bathrooms, full basement, updated alarm, security outdoor lighting , Central Air,
Denby
11870 Wayburn
11870 Wayburn Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1 sqft
3 bed brick bungalow style house, livingroom, dining room, 3 bedrooms. Please email and call for showingiP
