2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM
25 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Harper Woods, MI
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harper Woods
17 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Harper Woods
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Harper Woods
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5525 Grayton St
5525 Grayton Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath with a basement - now available for rent! Home features wood floors, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom off of master bedroom, all appliances provided. Located in East English Village, near E Outer Dr & Harper. Easy access to 94.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
716 TROMBLEY
716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
630 Alter Rd
630 Alter Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1071 sqft
Come enjoy the best the east side has to offer...this well done two-bedroom (side by side duplex) close to the river and a plethora of community amenities is available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Results within 10 miles of Harper Woods
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Detroit
9 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
2 Units Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University
1 Unit Available
248 Mack Ave Apt 3
248 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1250 sqft
Brush park living -brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo across the street from whole foods -indoor garage parking -across the street from the dmc and walking distance to ford field , comerica and many more attractions - stunning bedroom views of
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
Malcomson
1215 Griswold Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
875 sqft
ONLY 6 APARTMENTS LEFT! Move in today! Bedrock is excited to introduce the Malcomson Building - luxe, urban apartments located in Capitol Park at 1215 Griswold Street. Two and three bedroom apartments available, starting at $1750.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Northwest Warren
1 Unit Available
29844 Fox Run Circle
29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Central
1 Unit Available
89 E EDSEL FORD FWY
89 Edsel Ford Freeway, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE EARLY June: No expense has been spared by the developer to bring this gorgeous penthouse online.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
University
1 Unit Available
2462 WOODWARD Avenue
2462 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2157 sqft
WELCOME TO WOODWARD PLACE CONDOS! Vaulted ceilings provide the atmosphere of a large home with the low maintenance living of a townhouse. 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 half guest bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Fraser
1 Unit Available
16525 WOODLANE
16525 Woodlane, Fraser, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1061 sqft
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings
34715 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
864 sqft
MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
14231 Ivanhoe Dr Unit #6
14231 Ivanhoe Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
984 sqft
Come check out this completely up to date condo located in a desirable area. This whole building was built new in 2017. Up to date gorgeous 2nd floor Condo, large master bedroom with lots of closet space and full bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1135 Shelby Street
1135 Shelby Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1309 sqft
RARE RESIDENT OWNED WATERVIEW CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS BOOK CADILLAC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
250 E Harbortown
250 East Harbortown Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1031 sqft
Completely renovated 2 bedroom condo now available for rent in one of Detroit's most desirable waterfront luxury living communities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
37079 BRYNFORD
37079 Brynford Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Remarks: Welcome, Home! JUST MOVE IN! Beautiful condo in Fox Chase. UPDATED THROUGHOUT. 2 bedrooms with 2 FULL bathrooms, and half bath on the first floor. The first bedroom has two walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1241 E Woodward
1241 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1154 sqft
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video & the photos. Hazel Park the "New Hot Spot to live work and play" Welcome to Steeple Chase Luxury Apartments Construction underway.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
24339 Country Squire Street - 324
24339 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
