grosse pointe
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:30 PM
145 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe, MI📍
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
593 Neff
593 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FLAT within steps of The Village shopping/entertainment area. Clean, neutral decor. LR with fp. Updated kitchen with eating area and appliances.. Screened porch off BR. 2 car garage. Basement with washer and dryer and locked storage room.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
501 Neff
501 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR UNIT, TERRIFIC LOCATION BETWEEN KERCHEVAL AND THE LAKE. TWO BEDROOMS, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRAL AIR, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE. SNOW AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
503 Neff
503 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
Terrific location near the Village: Trader Joe's, Kroger, Starbucks, restaurants, etc. Also close to the residents only city park. Two bedrooms plus an office. Upper unit.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
Finney
1 Unit Available
4700 Cadieux
4700 Cadieux Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1110 sqft
Beautiful Brick Bungalow 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom in East English Village - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom New Carpet Throughout Spacious Basement Dogs & Cats Are Welcome: ___________________________ 1 Pet MAXIMUM Allowed! NO LARGE BREEDS $300 NONREFUNDABLE
Finney
1 Unit Available
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!
Finney
1 Unit Available
4118 Courville St
4118 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1556 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial with a 2 car garage. Newly renovated with hardwood floors thoughout. Click to apply!
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
949 HARCOURT Road
949 Harcourt Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Charming upper level flat available to move right in. 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice size kitchen and formal dining area. Living room with fireplace. Great location in Grosse Pointe Park. Application and full credit report required.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
213 Muir Road
213 Muir Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
BEST DEAL IN ALL OF GROSSE POINTE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME! Spacious rental in Grosse Pointe Farms. Ideal location just steps away from "The Hill" shopping and dining district.
Finney
1 Unit Available
5727 University Place
5727 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
953 sqft
Cute 3BR home with 1 bath A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
806 HARCOURT Road
806 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Rare Townhouse rental in Grosse Pointe Park! Incredible location south of Jefferson near Windmill Pointe. This hard to find 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is available for immediate occupancy.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue
16355 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
4169 sqft
Generous Colonial offering 6 bedrooms and 6 car garage! Home is a great multigenerational home offering many options for living.
Finney
1 Unit Available
4495 Guilford St
4495 Guilford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful East Detroit home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room, separate dining area, Large basement, fenced in yard, and 2 car Garage Call today to see this home! 313.887.9400 To view more homes visit www.dixon-allen.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
18416 Mack Avenue
18416 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Studio
$950
499 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN GROSSE POINTE FARMS. 20 FEET OF MACK AVENUE FRONTAGE. THIS PRIME LOCATION IS CURRENTLY A SALON. TENANT PAYS SHARE OF UTILITIES. LEASE TERM 1-2 YEARS OR 3-5 YEARS.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
39 Deming Lane
39 Deming Lane, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
SUNDAY OPEN HOUSE 3/8/20 2PM-4PM. Freshly painted and ready to go! An extremely rare Grosse Pointe Farms location that offers both privacy and charm. Prestigious East of GP boulevard locale. Only 6 unique residences on Deming Lane.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
716 TROMBLEY
716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated.
Finney
1 Unit Available
4390 Woodhall Street
4390 Woodhall Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase. Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1200 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood.
Finney
1 Unit Available
4821 University Pl.
4821 University Place, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
738 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home fully remodeled with basement! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe
Verified
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Marina District
1 Unit Available
433 Navahoe St
433 Navahoe Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom ranch. New carpet, updated kitchen and hardwood flooring. Appliances and Security system included. (RLNE5744173)
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22809 Piper Ave
22809 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two bedroom one bathroom ranch with fenced yard, basement for storage. Section 8 welcome. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5757410)
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)
