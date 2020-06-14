Apartment List
/
MI
/
harper woods
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:31 PM

124 Apartments for rent in Harper Woods, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harper Woods renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
18961 Woodside St
18961 Woodside Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
910 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath Ranch on a good block. It has hardwood floors with a finished basement Nice place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
21421 Bournemouth St
21421 Bournemouth Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Very large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Master bedroom has hardwood floors with a master bathroom. Great living room with hardwood floors that overlooks the front yard. Large dining area. Great kitchen with counter-top space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
19677 Kingsville St
19677 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
983 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Brick Bungalow w/ fenced-in back yard. This home has real hardwood floors in the living room and in the bedrooms. unfinished basement. No garage. Close to I94, Harper Woods High School and Chandler Park Academy Middle School.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20857 WOODMONT Street
20857 Woodmont Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
964 sqft
VERY NICELY UPDATED, CLEAN & MOVE-IN READY BRICK RANCH EAST OF I-94 ON A GREAT BLOCK, WALKING DISTANCE TO GHESQUIERE PARK & MACK AVE, CLOSE TO ST. JOHN HOSPITAL / MEDICAL CENTER. BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED OAK FLOORS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
19941 Anita St
19941 Anita Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20082 Elkhart St
20082 Elkhart Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with basement. HARDWOOD floors Deck Detached garage & yard. Appliances included. $40 application fee 1 1/2 month security deposit Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4818741)
Results within 1 mile of Harper Woods

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16083 Manning St
16083 Manning Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard, new roof. 1 month security deposit, $250 non refundable cleaning fee and first month rent. Accept section 8 Accepts Section 8.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
12737 Duchess St
12737 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located just South of Moross Rd and just East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, nice kitchen, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
11426 Balfour Rd
11426 Balfour Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 3 bedroom brick bungalow w/ hardwoods floors in living room and bedroom, new windows w/ vertical blinds include, updated kitchen w/ dinning area, 1 1/2 bathrooms, full basement, updated alarm, security outdoor lighting , Central Air,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Denby
1 Unit Available
9696 Sanilac St
9696 Sanilac Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$890
1091 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath. This home has a completely updated kitchen and bath. With two bedrooms located on the lower level and one bedroom located upstairs as a loft area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Denby
1 Unit Available
11982 Duchess St
11982 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
729 sqft
$750 a month tenant pays lights, water and gas. Bedroom: 2 Bathroom: 1 Hardwood Flooring New Paint New Electrical New Plumbing New Kitchen New Bathroom Unfinished Basement New Windows

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18514 Kelly Rd
18514 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
723 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10928 Nottingham Rd
10928 Nottingham Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
566 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21723 Donald Ave
21723 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
Great Opportunity in Eastpointe! This 3 bedroom 1.1 bath rental doesn't disappoint.Large lot, extra storage everywhere! Wood floors through out the main level, with a full bath. Wainscoting in hallway.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
12148 Rossiter Street
12148 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Frame Bungalow. Hardwood floors on lower unit and carpet upstairs. 2 car garage. Monthly $700 plus Security Deposit $1050. Section 8 or Housing Choice Voucher Welcome. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUES OR JUDGEMENT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Available 06/30/20 3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
11101 Worden St
11101 Worden Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath BRICK home has everything you need - bright, clean and move-in ready. It is also very conveniently located within a few blocks from Sasser Playground and right off I-94.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16218 Rossini Drive
16218 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
960 sqft
- Listed for $50,000 - Owner financing available -$2,500 down plus pay taxes and insurance - Payments as low as $700/month (inclusive of Principle, Interest, Taxes, and Insurance Also available to rent. We do accept Section 8 Vouchers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Harper Woods, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Harper Woods renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Harper Woods 1 BedroomsHarper Woods 2 BedroomsHarper Woods 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarper Woods 3 BedroomsHarper Woods Apartments with Balcony
Harper Woods Apartments with GarageHarper Woods Apartments with GymHarper Woods Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarper Woods Apartments with Parking
Harper Woods Apartments with PoolHarper Woods Apartments with Washer-DryerHarper Woods Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarper Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIWolverine Lake, MI
Belleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration