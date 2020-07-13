/
apartments with pool
43 Apartments for rent in Harper Woods, MI with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
29201 HAYES RD
29201 Hayes Road, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
AFFORDABLE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO. UPDATED THROUGHOUT... BLINDS, PAINT ECT. SHARED BASEMENT WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE. ACROSS THE STREET FROM MACOMB COLLEGE. DOOR WALL TO BALCONY. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1358 SOMERSET Street
1358 Somerset Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2260 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
21822 Pleasant St
21822 Pleasant Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Multiple offers received! ALL Lease Offers due by 12pm on Monday, July 13th. Check out this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath SCS house to call home! Great location, walking distance to the city of St. Clair Shores Village and Lake St.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
842 Beaconsfield
842 Beaconsfield Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Newer Construction rental in Grosse Pointe Park's Windmill Pointe! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Colonial style unit with parking! This newer rental offers spacious Bedrooms, large closets & a First Floor Laundry/Mudroom!!! **Enjoy access to both Patterson &
Results within 10 miles of Harper Woods
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$866
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
18 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 05:58am
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows
35700 Moravian Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1300 Lafayette
1300 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greektown Detroit High rise living on the 15th floor of 1300 E Lafayette building with security around the clock at entrance and parking area. Indoor, outdoor pool with plenty of landscape to enjoy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
12060 15 MILE Road
12060 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
963 sqft
Come see this beautifully updated first floor ranch condo in the heart of Sterling Heights.
