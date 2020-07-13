/
100 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harper Woods, MI
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
19677 Kingsville St
19677 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
983 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Brick Bungalow w/ fenced-in back yard. This home has real hardwood floors in the living room and in the bedrooms. unfinished basement. No garage. Close to I94, Harper Woods High School and Chandler Park Academy Middle School.
1 of 1
Last updated April 13 at 10:11am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
19447 Kingsville St
19447 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
Just a really nice home in Harper Woods waiting for you. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Just a well done kitchen! Unfinished basement and a 1.5 car garage. New carpet is being installed.
Results within 1 mile of Harper Woods
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11034 Worden St
11034 Worden Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
"NOTE: There are still some minor touch-up repairs on going but will be completed real soon." This 3 bedroom and 1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.
1 of 41
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22172 Lambrecht Ave
22172 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Eastpointe. Newly renovated, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with new appliances. Spacious fenced in back yard. Basement has all new ducts, electrical and plumbing work.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Denby
11465 Rossiter St
11465 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1378 sqft
3 bd 1 Bathroom 1378 sqft 2 car garage fenced in back yard home that has Hardwood Flooring, 2yr old Electrical, Plumbing, Kitchen, and Bathroom, home has Unfinished Basement and newer Windows (the plywood is over the windows to keep them in good
Results within 5 miles of Harper Woods
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5984 Yorkshire Rd
5984 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1572 sqft
This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26130 Fairfield
26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Osborn
19785 Rowe St
19785 Rowe Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1164 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - "1/2 off your 2nd month's rent and then 1/2 off your 4th month's rent if you paid your first 3 months on time.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27827 Oneil St
27827 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This inviting 2/1 Ranch is a great place to entertain a few friends.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27841 Kaufman St
27841 Kaufman Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1145 sqft
Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Nice hardwood floors. Kitchen appliances included. Great basement 2 car garage. central Air. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22820 Teppert Ave
22820 Teppert Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow style home with 1 bath. Hardwood Floors in the bedroom. Entertain area in the finished basement. Cozy kitchen. No appliances are included! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
26209 Belanger St
26209 Belanger Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1102 sqft
Absolute stunning home with updated flooring and kitchen cabinets. New tub surrounding. New bathroom vanity. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
14918 E State Fair St
14918 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1560 sqft
Sprawling brick Tudor home located on the South side of E. State Fair Ave. and East of Gratiot.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Osborn
19192 Strasburg St
19192 Strasburg Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
"NOTE: There are still a few touch ups on the Garage but will be finished soon." "This House Accepts Section 8 voucher!" This 3/1.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
