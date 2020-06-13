Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Harper Woods, MI with garage

Harper Woods apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Harper Woods
18948 Kenosha St
18948 Kenosha Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow with a 1 car garage in Harper Woods. Newly renovated home with carpet throughout and a beautiful kitchen. Appliances included! Great backyard! Click to Apply!

Harper Woods
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.

Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â  email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.

Harper Woods
21421 Bournemouth St
21421 Bournemouth Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Very large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Master bedroom has hardwood floors with a master bathroom. Great living room with hardwood floors that overlooks the front yard. Large dining area. Great kitchen with counter-top space.

Harper Woods
20936 Littlestone Rd
20936 Littlestone Road, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch house. Finished basement. Central air. Stone fireplace. Sunroom. Garage

Harper Woods
20277 Kenosha
20277 Kenosha Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
Spacious bungalow with master suite. Large family room. Large detached two car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.

Harper Woods
20857 WOODMONT Street
20857 Woodmont Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
964 sqft
VERY NICELY UPDATED, CLEAN & MOVE-IN READY BRICK RANCH EAST OF I-94 ON A GREAT BLOCK, WALKING DISTANCE TO GHESQUIERE PARK & MACK AVE, CLOSE TO ST. JOHN HOSPITAL / MEDICAL CENTER. BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED OAK FLOORS.

Harper Woods
19941 Anita St
19941 Anita Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette.

Harper Woods
18997 Kingsville St
18997 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom/1 bath. Large kitchen. Fenced in backyard with detached garage. 1 1/2 month security deposit. $40 non refundable application fee. Half month FREE!!! with 13 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE4702360)

Harper Woods
20082 Elkhart St
20082 Elkhart Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with basement. HARDWOOD floors Deck Detached garage & yard. Appliances included. $40 application fee 1 1/2 month security deposit Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4818741)

Harper Woods
19447 Kingsville St
19447 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
Just a really nice home in Harper Woods waiting for you. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Just a well done kitchen! Unfinished basement and a 1.5 car garage. New carpet is being installed.
Results within 1 mile of Harper Woods

Burbank
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

Burbank
15816 Linnhurst St
15816 Linnhurst Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This property is available on our rent to own program. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5047414)

Denby
12737 Duchess St
12737 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located just South of Moross Rd and just East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, nice kitchen, and an unfinished basement.

Denby
11426 Balfour Rd
11426 Balfour Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 3 bedroom brick bungalow w/ hardwoods floors in living room and bedroom, new windows w/ vertical blinds include, updated kitchen w/ dinning area, 1 1/2 bathrooms, full basement, updated alarm, security outdoor lighting , Central Air,

Eastpointe
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.

Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

Burbank
19443 Kelly Rd
19443 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1020 sqft
Brick 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Carpet throughout this clean home. Click to apply now!

Denby
9696 Sanilac St
9696 Sanilac Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$890
1091 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath. This home has a completely updated kitchen and bath. With two bedrooms located on the lower level and one bedroom located upstairs as a loft area.

Burbank
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly.

Denby
11982 Duchess St
11982 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
729 sqft
$750 a month tenant pays lights, water and gas. Bedroom: 2 Bathroom: 1 Hardwood Flooring New Paint New Electrical New Plumbing New Kitchen New Bathroom Unfinished Basement New Windows

Burbank
16108 Lappin St
16108 Lappin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1092 sqft
This 2 bedroom,1 bath house located on Lappin is a spacious 1092 sq ft. Home has a detached garage. Monthly rent of $750 with a hold/deposit of $750. Application fee $25. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted. Call Chris at 810.

Burbank
19829 Kelly Rd
19829 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Great 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a garage!! email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.com if you are interested

Eastpointe
17614 Lincoln Ave
17614 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow located in the sought after Eastpointe. New carpets through-out the place. 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room for hobbies or storage. $45.00 application fee and apply through our website.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Harper Woods, MI

Harper Woods apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

