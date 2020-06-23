All apartments in Eastpointe
Find more places like 22820 Teppert Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastpointe, MI
/
22820 Teppert Ave
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:34 AM

22820 Teppert Ave

22820 Teppert Avenue · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eastpointe
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

22820 Teppert Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
3 bedroom bungalow style home with 1 bath. Hardwood Floors in the bedroom. Entertain area in the finished basement. Cozy kitchen. No appliances are included!

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
East Detroit Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22820 Teppert Ave have any available units?
22820 Teppert Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22820 Teppert Ave have?
Some of 22820 Teppert Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22820 Teppert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22820 Teppert Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22820 Teppert Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 22820 Teppert Ave is pet friendly.
Does 22820 Teppert Ave offer parking?
No, 22820 Teppert Ave does not offer parking.
Does 22820 Teppert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22820 Teppert Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22820 Teppert Ave have a pool?
No, 22820 Teppert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22820 Teppert Ave have accessible units?
No, 22820 Teppert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22820 Teppert Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 22820 Teppert Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22820 Teppert Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 22820 Teppert Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 22820 Teppert Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eastpointe 1 BedroomsEastpointe 2 Bedrooms
Eastpointe Apartments with GaragesEastpointe Cheap Places
Eastpointe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIDearborn Heights, MIFlat Rock, MI
St. Clair Shores, MIWalled Lake, MISouth Monroe, MIWayne, MIWyandotte, MIBirmingham, MIFerndale, MIPort Huron, MIInkster, MIClawson, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity