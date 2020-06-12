/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:32 PM
148 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21770 Nevada Ave
21770 Nevada Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
749 sqft
Cute Eastpointe 2 Bedroom Ranch - Cute two bedroom ranch, with new carpet, all appliances, fenced backyard and a two car garage! Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22809 Piper Ave
22809 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two bedroom one bathroom ranch with fenced yard, basement for storage. Section 8 welcome. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5757410)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22061 Piper
22061 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
22061 Piper Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Gem in Eastpointe! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY, JUNE 13th 11:30am Click on Link to be added to Showing! - 22061 Piper Eastpointe, Michigan This home is located just south of 9 Mile Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23725 Lexington Ave
23725 Lexington Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
1104 sqft
Great starter home for those who are looking to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has a great fenced in back yard. A large bungalow room upstairs. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2062.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23077 Piper Ave
23077 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Custom floors. Kitchen appliances are included. Fireplace in the living room. Small half basement. Washer and Dryer are NOT included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21727 Normandy
21727 Normandy Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
733 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom home offers remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic back splash, ceramic floor, stove, built- in dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave, hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, ceiling fans in bedrooms, newer
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21140 Beechwood Ave
21140 Beechwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Nice property in Eastpointe - Property Id: 241643 Nice property in Eastpointe MI. near schools, nice wood floors Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241643 Property Id 241643 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5664730)
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21916 Oakwood
21916 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN EASTPOINTE $800 - Cute newly remolded 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage located in Eastpointe. Ready for move in. Must have poof of income and no evictions. Application fee $50. Call or text 586.588.2460 (RLNE4646200)
Results within 1 mile of Eastpointe
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Harper Woods
16 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14509 Rossini Dr
14509 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
We have the best rent to own program in Detroit, if you have any questions call or text us at (313) 736 2100. (RLNE5852292)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
14292 Marshall Ave
14292 Marshall Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Warren! - 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home newly fixed up and ready to be rented! Beautifully fixed up with large yard, 2 car garage and new windows! Tenants are responsible for: DTE & Consumer's Energy MUNICIPALITY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16208 E State Fair St
16208 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16083 Manning St
16083 Manning Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard, new roof. 1 month security deposit, $250 non refundable cleaning fee and first month rent. Accept section 8 Accepts Section 8.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
20940 Wellington Ave.
20940 Wellington Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
**COMING SOON** Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch - Lovely 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom ranch style home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16108 Lappin St
16108 Lappin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1092 sqft
This 2 bedroom,1 bath house located on Lappin is a spacious 1092 sq ft. Home has a detached garage. Monthly rent of $750 with a hold/deposit of $750. Application fee $25. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted. Call Chris at 810.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16646 Bringard Drive
16646 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
713 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom - SECTION 8!!! THIS MOVE-IN READY RANCH IN REGENT PARK! Home is perfectly situated with easy access to everything--right off 94, 8 mile, Grosse Pointe & Belle Isle! HUGE FULLY-FENCED YARD has so much potential for summer BBQs and
Results within 5 miles of Eastpointe
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southeast Warren
3 Units Available
Hoover Square Apartments
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$915
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Roseville
4 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18806 Kelly Rd
18806 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18804 Kelly Rd
18804 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Denby
1 Unit Available
9710 Courville St
9710 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
Spacious bungalow home located just South of Whittier Avenue and West of I-94/Harper Avenue. This home features stunning hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, and large master bedroom. Section eight is not accepted.
