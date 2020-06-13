Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

136 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI

Finding an apartment in Eastpointe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21730 Oakwood
21730 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1133 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement - no garage **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th and 14th 12PM-12:45PM** - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th & 14th 12PM-12:45PM** NET MONTHLY INCOME (AFTER TAXES) MUST BE $3,450.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17614 Lincoln Ave
17614 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow located in the sought after Eastpointe. New carpets through-out the place. 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room for hobbies or storage. $45.00 application fee and apply through our website.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23077 Piper Ave
23077 Piper Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Custom floors. Kitchen appliances are included. Fireplace in the living room. Small half basement. Washer and Dryer are NOT included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23725 Lexington Ave
23725 Lexington Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
1104 sqft
Great starter home for those who are looking to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has a great fenced in back yard. A large bungalow room upstairs. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2062.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23110 Donald Ave
23110 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
Cute Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Refinished hardwood floors. Nice kitchen. Bungalow room. Unfinished basement. Central air and a 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21752 PLEASANT Avenue
21752 Pleasant Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Gorgeous 2-bedroom 1.5-bath Colonial in the Gratiot and 9 Mile area. The exterior of this home includes sidewalks, a fenced yard, large deck and a 1-car detached garage. The interior has central air and an unfinished basement.

1 of 41

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22172 Lambrecht Ave
22172 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Eastpointe. Newly renovated, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with new appliances. Spacious fenced in back yard. Basement has all new ducts, electrical and plumbing work.
Results within 1 mile of Eastpointe
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15313 E. State Fair
15313 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
864 sqft
FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - 15313 E. State Fair Detroit, MI 48205 -- NOT FOR RENT For sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16108 Lappin St
16108 Lappin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1092 sqft
This 2 bedroom,1 bath house located on Lappin is a spacious 1092 sq ft. Home has a detached garage. Monthly rent of $750 with a hold/deposit of $750. Application fee $25. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted. Call Chris at 810.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
19829 Kelly Rd
19829 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Great 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a garage!! email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.com if you are interested

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14026 Bringard Dr
14026 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Beautiful colonial home! Large living room w/fireplace, formal dinning room, 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, Florida room, partially finished basement w/half bath and a 2 car detached garage! email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.com if you are interested

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
26209 Belanger St
26209 Belanger Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1102 sqft
Absolute stunning home with updated flooring and kitchen cabinets. New tub surrounding. New bathroom vanity. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20451 Damman St
20451 Damman Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
Red rood and red shutters very cute home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large living room and the dining room wraps around the kitchen. Big back yard. Unfinished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
26700 Grandmont St
26700 Grandmont Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
A large 3 bedroom and 1 bath home. Open kitchen. Big bathroom with 2 sinks. Large living room and dining room. 2 car garage and No basement Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25893 Leach
25893 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 06/13 FROM 11AM TO 12PM Very nice large 3 bedroom home in a great location. Large bedrooms, formal dining room, finished basement, big kirchen and 2 car garage. $35 application fee.First months rent and 1 1/2 security deposit for move in.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
22375 Columbus Ave
22375 Columbus Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1089 sqft
Large four bedroom ranch home available right below 9 mile in Warren. Large kitchen, 4 decent sized bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious eat in kitchen, and a garage are offered at this property.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and
Results within 5 miles of Eastpointe
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
City Guide for Eastpointe, MI

In the song “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Journey sang about a city boy, born and raised in South Detroit, who took a midnight train going anywhere. As it turns out, there isn’t and never was a place called South Detroit. However, there was once a place called East Detroit. Eventually East Detroit just turned into plain old Eastpointe.

Eastpointe is a small community just north of Detroit in Macomb County, bordered by other affordable suburbs like Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eastpointe, MI

Finding an apartment in Eastpointe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

