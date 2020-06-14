Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:32 PM

140 Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eastpointe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17319 Stricker Ave
17319 Stricker Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
17319 Stricker is located near 8 Mile and Kelly Brick three bedroom, 1 bath ranch has new windows, hardwood flooring, dining room, basement, stove & refrigerator included, driveway, fenced yard and 2 car garage. Deposit $1,350 and $1,350/mo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21723 Donald Ave
21723 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1084 sqft
Great Opportunity in Eastpointe! This 3 bedroom 1.1 bath rental doesn't disappoint.Large lot, extra storage everywhere! Wood floors through out the main level, with a full bath. Wainscoting in hallway.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23110 Donald Ave
23110 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
Cute Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Refinished hardwood floors. Nice kitchen. Bungalow room. Unfinished basement. Central air and a 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22843 Lambrecht Ave
22843 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
BEAUTIFUL,newly renovated Home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Great sunroom with 1 car detached garage. Hardwood floors All appliances included. Close to shopping East Detroit Public Schools. 1 1/2 month security deposit and $40 application fee.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21727 Normandy
21727 Normandy Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
733 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom home offers remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic back splash, ceramic floor, stove, built- in dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave, hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom, ceiling fans in bedrooms, newer

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21140 Beechwood Ave
21140 Beechwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Nice property in Eastpointe - Property Id: 241643 Nice property in Eastpointe MI. near schools, nice wood floors Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241643 Property Id 241643 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5664730)

1 of 41

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22172 Lambrecht Ave
22172 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Eastpointe. Newly renovated, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with new appliances. Spacious fenced in back yard. Basement has all new ducts, electrical and plumbing work.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16083 Manning St
16083 Manning Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced in backyard, new roof. 1 month security deposit, $250 non refundable cleaning fee and first month rent. Accept section 8 Accepts Section 8.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16086 Bringard Dr
16086 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1047 sqft
This 3/2 Brick Bungalow is tucked into one of the most peaceful areas of Detroit, just south of 8 Mile and west of Kelly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
18961 Woodside St
18961 Woodside Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
910 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath Ranch on a good block. It has hardwood floors with a finished basement Nice place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
19941 Anita St
19941 Anita Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16218 Rossini Drive
16218 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
960 sqft
- Listed for $50,000 - Owner financing available -$2,500 down plus pay taxes and insurance - Payments as low as $700/month (inclusive of Principle, Interest, Taxes, and Insurance Also available to rent. We do accept Section 8 Vouchers.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16646 Bringard Drive
16646 Bringard Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
713 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom - SECTION 8!!! THIS MOVE-IN READY RANCH IN REGENT PARK! Home is perfectly situated with easy access to everything--right off 94, 8 mile, Grosse Pointe & Belle Isle! HUGE FULLY-FENCED YARD has so much potential for summer BBQs and

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15503 Edmore
15503 Edmore Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1193 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow located near 8 Mile and Gratiott - Feel right at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1 Bath property located on Detroit's Eastside! Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout Spacious Basement Gas Hookup for stove Gas

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Burbank
1 Unit Available
16066 Manning St
16066 Manning Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom house on quiet street. All interior updated, new woods floors! Ready to move In! Minimum 3 times rent in documented income required. No Evictions No Bankruptcies. Section 8 accepted

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Roseville
3 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
10642 Bonita St
10642 Bonita Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located North of E. Outer Drive and East of Hayes Street. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room, nice kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Eastpointe, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eastpointe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

