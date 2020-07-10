/
apartments with washer dryer
106 Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI with washer-dryer
Eastpointe
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.
Eastpointe
22818 David Ave
22818 David Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
22818 David is located near 9 Mile and Gratiot Brick, three bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath bungalow has new roof, new windows, hardwood flooring, stove, fridge, washer & dryer included, basement, air conditioning, rear porch, fenced yard and 1 and 1/2 car
Eastpointe
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Eastpointe
Roseville
25890 Fortuna
25890 Fortuna Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1285 sqft
Ideal Location w/ effortless access to I-696, I-94, not far from I-75, and numerous major highways for commuting! Absolutely stunning! 3 bedroom bungalow w/very spacious, and functional master bedroom on second floor w/ loads of closet space! First
Roseville
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and
Results within 5 miles of Eastpointe
Southeast Warren
26130 Fairfield
26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN.
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.
Southeast Warren
26806 Richard Dr
26806 Richard Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 MBR: 12 x 10 BR2: 11 x 10 BR3: 10 x 10 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch. Updated kitchen & bathroom. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement with 1/2 bathroom.
Roseville
27827 O'Neil St
27827 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This inviting 2/1 Ranch is a great place to entertain a few friends.
Southeast Warren
20912 Waltham Rd
20912 Waltham Road, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Clean and tidy 2-bedroom Warren home. Laminate flooring through most, nicely painted. 1 bathroom well-sized bedrooms. Included in the kitchen are a refrigerator and gas stove, wood-like backsplash.
Saint Clair Shores
22833 Lake Dr
22833 Lake Drive, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1242 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths on main floor, Dining Room, Totally remodeled: All new flooring, New Siding, New Kitchen Counter tops and back splashes, New main bathroom (Tub-toilet-sink), New front Deck, New front doors, New interior doors
Roseville
31623 NARDELLI Lane
31623 Nardelli Lane, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
550 sqft
Well maintained FIRST FLOOR CONDO for lease. Close parking and private entrance. Lease amount includes the association fee which covers outside maintenance, exterior insurance, snow and grass removal.
Grosse Pointe
1320 Devonshire Rd
1320 Devonshire Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
No pets, no smoking, no section 8. Must have minimum income of $7400 per month to qualify. Send proof of income before requesting a showing. Freshly painted, new carpet and kitchen floor. Very private fenced back yard.
Grosse Pointe
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
Grosse Pointe
1448 VERNIER Road
1448 Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1097 sqft
Terrific bungalow across from Lochmoor Country Club just a few steps from the elementary school playground! Hardwoods throughout with an awesome natural fireplace in living room with coved ceilings. Nice formal dining room.
Northeast Warren
27036 SHACKETT Avenue
27036 Shackett Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Great 3 bedroom brick ranch in Warren Woods school district with all new paint and carpet. Almost 1400 sf with family room on main floor. Updated main bath and eat in kitchen. Large paneled basement with bar. 2 car garage and fenced yard.
Southeast Warren
11075 ESSEX Avenue
11075 Essex Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
420 sqft
Available for lease now! See this warm yet spacious freshly updated 3 bed 2 full bath home! Upon entry features a cozy Florida room which leads into an open floor plan living & dining room.
Center Line
8263 SUPERIOR
8263 Superior Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
VERY NICE, CLEAN & UPDATED 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR LEASE, MOVE-IN READY WITH LOTS OF CURB APPEAL. ENJOY SPENDING TIME ON THE PLEASANT COVERED FRONT PORCH. HUGE 2 CAR GARAGE HAS WORK AREA, REMOTE OPENER ETC.
Grosse Pointe
1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue
1014 Hollywood Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2422 sqft
Grosse Pointe
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 6/15/20 2-4 BY Appointment ONLY! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.
Fraser
16525 WOODLANE
16525 Woodlane, Fraser, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1061 sqft
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room.
Harper Woods
18997 Kingsville St
18997 Kingsville Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom/1 bath. Large kitchen. Fenced in backyard with detached garage. 1 1/2 month security deposit. $40 non refundable application fee. Half month FREE!!! with 13 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE4702360)
Roseville
28216 JAHNS
28216 Jahns Drive, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.
