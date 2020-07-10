/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:22 PM
240 Luxury Apartments for rent in Eastpointe, MI
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
17393 Lincoln Ave
17393 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1541 sqft
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, with extra large Family room. Large shed.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22820 Teppert Ave
22820 Teppert Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow style home with 1 bath. Hardwood Floors in the bedroom. Entertain area in the finished basement. Cozy kitchen. No appliances are included! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
15554 Sprenger Ave
15554 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1105 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow home with 2 bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22818 David Ave
22818 David Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
22818 David is located near 9 Mile and Gratiot Brick, three bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath bungalow has new roof, new windows, hardwood flooring, stove, fridge, washer & dryer included, basement, air conditioning, rear porch, fenced yard and 1 and 1/2 car
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22813 ROSALIND Avenue
22813 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom bungalow with updated kitchen and bathroom. All stainless steel appliances. Spacious, fenced-in yard and 1-1/2-car garage.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22816 Lambrecht Avenue
22816 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
864 sqft
22816 Lambrecht Ave. Eastpointe MI. 18201 $1,100.00 3 Bed - 1 Bath Size: 953 Available: 6/23/2020 Year built: 1949 Description Cute 3BR home with 1 bath A 13+month lease is available.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
23745 Rein
23745 Rein Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1115 sqft
Cut 3 bedroom bungalow W/ appliances included Section 8 Accepted - Cute 3 bedroom bungalow with good space for the family. Large yard and shed. Great location. Section 8 and other HCV programs accepted. (RLNE5842482)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21730 Oakwood
21730 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1133 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement - no garage **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY July 11th & 12th 12PM-12:45PM** - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY July 11th & 12th 12PM-12:45PM** NET MONTHLY INCOME (AFTER TAXES) MUST BE $3,450.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22843 Lambrecht Ave
22843 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
BEAUTIFUL,newly renovated Home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Great sunroom with 1 car detached garage. Hardwood floors All appliances included. Close to shopping East Detroit Public Schools. 1 1/2 month security deposit and $40 application fee.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
22172 Lambrecht Ave
22172 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Eastpointe. Newly renovated, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with new appliances. Spacious fenced in back yard. Basement has all new ducts, electrical and plumbing work.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
24850 Gratiot Avenue NE
24850 North Gratiot Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
Studio
$2,000
5202 sqft
Great Location on high traffic Gratiot Avenue, corner location, adjacent to busy dental office. Lower area 4,800 sf, upper 402 sf. Upper area can be used as office.
Results within 1 mile of Eastpointe
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Roseville
25634 Packard St
25634 Packard Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Total renovation on this home. For rent or rent to own. CALL 734-658-8823 (RLNE5900458)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25103 Leach
25103 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,000
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with finished basement AVAILABLE NOW! - Feel right at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath property located in Roseville! Home has been freshly painted, refurbished and is ready for move in! Tenants are responsible
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Burbank
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Osborn
14119 Eastburn St
14119 Eastburn Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,425
A extremely beautiful home with enough space to grow into this home offers a beautiful living room with fireplace new blinds thru out nice spacious kitchen and dining room bath on every floor private porch off mater bedroom also has meditation
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
26209 Belanger St
26209 Belanger Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1102 sqft
Absolute stunning home with updated flooring and kitchen cabinets. New tub surrounding. New bathroom vanity. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25890 Fortuna
25890 Fortuna Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1285 sqft
Ideal Location w/ effortless access to I-696, I-94, not far from I-75, and numerous major highways for commuting! Absolutely stunning! 3 bedroom bungalow w/very spacious, and functional master bedroom on second floor w/ loads of closet space! First
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20259 Lochmoor
20259 Lochmoor Drive, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch - Cozy and ready to move-in, hardwood floors, freshly paint, Grosse Pointe schools. Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets. Full basement Close to expressway and shopping. one month deposit, one month rent.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20449 Hunt Club Drive
20449 Hunt Club Drive, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1372 sqft
3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
26315 Lehner Street
26315 Lehner Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1312 sqft
Amazing 3BR home with 1 full bath, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and an all-season room. Pets are welcome, a non-refundable pet deposit applies for $250 per pet. A 13+month lease is available.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
25893 Leach
25893 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 06/13 FROM 11AM TO 12PM Very nice large 3 bedroom home in a great location. Large bedrooms, formal dining room, finished basement, big kirchen and 2 car garage. $35 application fee.First months rent and 1 1/2 security deposit for move in.
